Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3LeicesterLeicester City1

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leicester City: Son Heung-min & Harry Kane clinch victory

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane heads in Tottenham's opening goal against Leicester
Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in 18 games against Leicester in all competitions - more than he has scored against any other side

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rediscovered their touch in front of goal as Tottenham beat Leicester to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Kane, who had not scored in his previous five Spurs games, headed in the opener from Son's corner.

Son stroked in the second after being picked out by Dejan Kulusevski, then curled in a sensational third.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation with a crisp strike.

Spurs moved into fourth place at the expense of Arsenal, who play at West Ham later on Sunday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesBooked at 26mins
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 30BentancurBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWinksat 82'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forKulusevskiat 55'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 51Craig

Leicester

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 18AmarteyBooked at 63mins
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11AlbrightonBooked at 48mins
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forBruntat 67'minutes
  • 24Mendy
  • 17PérezSubstituted forTielemansat 76'minutes
  • 33ThomasBooked at 66mins
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 29DakaSubstituted forVardyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 3Fofana
  • 7Barnes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Vardy
  • 12Ward
  • 20Choudhury
  • 37Lookman
  • 62Brunt
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
59,482

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  4. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  8. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans replaces Ayoze Pérez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt replaces Boubakary Soumaré.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.36

  2. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.94

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.68

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.59

  6. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.63

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.26

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.56

  10. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.30

  11. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    8.01

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.81

Leicester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    5.38

  2. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.93

  3. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    4.79

  4. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    4.82

  5. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.07

  8. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    5.05

  9. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.03

  10. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.36

  11. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.25

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.49

  2. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    4.56

  3. Squad number62Player nameBrunt
    Average rating

    4.21

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 16:12

    Now to play like this for more than one game. Need a win against Arsenal and ideally something v Liverpool. Then top 4 is very possible

  • Comment posted by Swansea-Fox, today at 16:10

    Leicester won the Premier league, spurs haven't 😎😎😎

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 16:12

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:10

    Kane and Son simply outstanding again and without doubt the best attacking combination in the league. Kane the complete player as both a striker and provider.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 16:08

    Son is world class. When the spurs front three fire, they r unstoppable

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 16:07

    Spurs looked on the beach at times in the first half, but the way the game changed when Kulu came on shows why he usually starts. Hopefully that will be the case for the remaining games and top 4 will be secured. Good luck Irons later this afternoon and for next Thursday evening.

  • Comment posted by Goalpost, today at 16:07

    I really do not get the antagonistic remarks on this platform, some people really do need to grow up..................

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 16:06

    RODGERS OUT !!

    #charlatanmanager

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 16:06

    Okay well done but Liverpool next . Will not be easy as they're going for the ' title ' . Do like Conte as a top coach though . He say's depending on what happens at end of season and summer transfers in and out will decide if he stays or goes . He's a winner , not happy with just contending for CL places with mediocrity !!!

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 16:06

    Hopefully arsenal lose to West Ham. COYS

  • Comment posted by coolspex, today at 16:06

    Well done good win today.
    I am no West Ham fan but come
    On you irons

  • Comment posted by steve_harmisons_middle_finger, today at 16:05

    Need a favour from West Ham. Ew.

    Arsenal are massively overrated, annoying that this is even an issue.

  • Comment posted by James Monaghan, today at 16:04

    MAN of the Match - Son Heung-min - MAN of the Match!

  • Comment posted by Sabbir Mohammed , today at 16:04

    Phew! Even at 3-0 I'm nervous!
    Our defence, with the exception of Romero, needs a complete overhaul.

    • Reply posted by steve_harmisons_middle_finger, today at 16:05

      steve_harmisons_middle_finger replied:
      Romero is gonna be a beast for us. Ledley-esque

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 16:04

    Well done spurs at least one London team has some integrity unlike Chelsea

  • Comment posted by FMExTREME, today at 16:03

    • Reply posted by Coolverine, today at 16:08

      Coolverine replied:
      Stop posting rubbish you fool.