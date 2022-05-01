Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rediscovered their touch in front of goal as Tottenham beat Leicester to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.
Kane, who had not scored in his previous five Spurs games, headed in the opener from Son's corner.
Son stroked in the second after being picked out by Dejan Kulusevski, then curled in a sensational third.
Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation with a crisp strike.
Spurs moved into fourth place at the expense of Arsenal, who play at West Ham later on Sunday.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lloris
- 4Romero
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesBooked at 26mins
- 12Emerson Royal
- 30BentancurBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWinksat 82'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R Sessegnon
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forKulusevskiat 55'minutes
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 21Kulusevski
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- 51Craig
Leicester
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 18AmarteyBooked at 63mins
- 4Söyüncü
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 48mins
- 42SoumaréSubstituted forBruntat 67'minutes
- 24Mendy
- 17PérezSubstituted forTielemansat 76'minutes
- 33ThomasBooked at 66mins
- 14Iheanacho
- 29DakaSubstituted forVardyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 3Fofana
- 7Barnes
- 8Tielemans
- 9Vardy
- 12Ward
- 20Choudhury
- 37Lookman
- 62Brunt
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 59,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Post update
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Post update
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt replaces Boubakary Soumaré.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
8.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.81
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.25
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number62Player nameBruntAverage rating
4.21
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
#charlatanmanager
I am no West Ham fan but come
On you irons
Arsenal are massively overrated, annoying that this is even an issue.
Our defence, with the exception of Romero, needs a complete overhaul.