Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in 18 games against Leicester in all competitions - more than he has scored against any other side

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rediscovered their touch in front of goal as Tottenham beat Leicester to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Kane, who had not scored in his previous five Spurs games, headed in the opener from Son's corner.

Son stroked in the second after being picked out by Dejan Kulusevski, then curled in a sensational third.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation with a crisp strike.

Spurs moved into fourth place at the expense of Arsenal, who play at West Ham later on Sunday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-3 1 Lloris 4 Romero 15 Dier 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 30 Bentancur 5 Højbjerg 19 R Sessegnon 27 Lucas Moura 10 Kane 7 Son Heung-Min 1 Lloris

4 Romero

15 Dier

33 Davies Booked at 26mins

12 Emerson Royal

30 Bentancur Booked at 58mins Substituted for Winks at 82' minutes

5 Højbjerg

19 R Sessegnon

27 Lucas Moura Substituted for Kulusevski at 55' minutes

10 Kane

7 Son Heung-Min Substituted for Bergwijn at 82' minutes Substitutes 6 D Sánchez

8 Winks

14 Rodon

21 Kulusevski

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

42 White

44 Scarlett

51 Craig Leicester Formation 3-5-2 1 Schmeichel 27 Castagne 18 Amartey 4 Söyüncü 11 Albrighton 42 Soumaré 24 Mendy 17 Pérez 33 Thomas 14 Iheanacho 29 Daka 1 Schmeichel

27 Castagne

18 Amartey Booked at 63mins

4 Söyüncü

11 Albrighton Booked at 48mins

42 Soumaré Substituted for Brunt at 67' minutes

24 Mendy

17 Pérez Substituted for Tielemans at 76' minutes

33 Thomas Booked at 66mins

14 Iheanacho

29 Daka Substituted for Vardy at 67' minutes Substitutes 2 Justin

3 Fofana

7 Barnes

8 Tielemans

9 Vardy

12 Ward

20 Choudhury

37 Lookman

62 Brunt Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 59,482 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Daniel Amartey. Post update Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. goal Goal! Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans. Post update Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross. Post update Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur). Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Rodrigo Bentancur. goal Goal! Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans replaces Ayoze Pérez. Post update Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Timothy Castagne. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cristian Romero. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt replaces Boubakary Soumaré. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 6.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 6.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 8.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 7.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 4.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 5.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 4.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 62 Player name Brunt Average rating 4.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10