Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Winger Steven Bergwijn scored two dramatic late goals when Tottenham beat Leicester in January

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will be without left-wing back Sergio Reguilon, who has a groin problem.

Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain long-term absentees.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is likely to make changes after the midweek Europa Conference League semi-final draw with Roma.

Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka could all come into the side.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have dropped points in some unexpected places in the past couple of weeks, losing at home to Brighton and then being held by Brentford.

I think this is a good game for them to get their top-four bid back on track, though.

Leicester played Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, with the second leg next week, and that competition is their priority now because winning it is the only way they are getting back in Europe next season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home games with Leicester, losing the other three.

The Foxes are aiming to win back-to-back matches at Spurs for the first time since October 1999.

Leicester have conceded more goals to Tottenham since their return to the top flight in 2014 than any other side, shipping 36 goals in that time.

Only one of the 103 league clashes between Spurs and Leicester has ended goalless - that was a second-tier fixture at White Hart Lane in March 1948.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have failed to register a shot on target in their past two matches.

However, Spurs have scored with each of their previous nine shots on target in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte is set to take charge of his 100th Premier League game. He has won 64 of his 99 matches in the competition (D14, L21).

Conte has won six of his seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions, drawing the other.

Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 17 matches against Leicester in all competitions.

Leicester City

Leicester have won just once in 11 Premier League games on the road (D4, L6).

The Foxes have kept one clean sheet in their previous 23 top-flight away games.

Brendan Rodgers' side have lost seven of eight Premier League matches against sides in the top five of the table this season, winning the other (versus Liverpool).

Jamie Vardy has scored eight top-flight goals versus Spurs - the only side he has a better record against is Arsenal (11 goals).

