Match ends, Everton 1, Chelsea 0.
Richarlison scored a crucial second-half winner as Everton beat Chelsea to move within two points of the Premier League safety zone.
The Brazilian was gifted the chance as Cesar Azpilicueta dallied on the ball, allowing him to steal in and finish calmly.
Chelsea's Mason Mount hit both posts with a 20-yard strike before Everton keeper Jordan Pickford brilliantly kept out Azpilicueta's follow-up shot.
The win moves the Toffees to within two points of Burnley in 16th and Leeds in 17th, with a game in hand on both.
More to follow.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number8Player nameDelphAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
6.33
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number36Player nameAlliAverage rating
6.17
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
4.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
3.90
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 17Iwobi
- 23ColemanBooked at 38mins
- 13Mina
- 4HolgateBooked at 90mins
- 19Mykolenko
- 24Gordon
- 16Doucouré
- 8DelphBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 71'minutes
- 11GraySubstituted forAlliat 90+4'minutes
- 7RicharlisonSubstituted forRondónat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 15Begovic
- 26Davies
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 36Alli
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPulisicat 68'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2RüdigerBooked at 17mins
- 24James
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forKovacicat 45'minutes
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 3AlonsoBooked at 76mins
- 19MountBooked at 36mins
- 29HavertzBooked at 83mins
- 11WernerSubstituted forZiyechat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 8Kovacic
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 22Ziyech
- 23Kenedy
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 39,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Chelsea 0.
Booking
Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Thiago Silva is caught offside.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Demarai Gray.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Booking
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Richarlison because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Reece James.
Every ball that goes into the crowd gets stolen, Pickford laying down on everything, Richarlison feigning injury.
Utterly pathetic carry on.