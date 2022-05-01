Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Richarlison's winner has moved Everton to within two points of safety

Richarlison scored a crucial second-half winner as Everton beat Chelsea to move within two points of the Premier League safety zone.

The Brazilian was gifted the chance as Cesar Azpilicueta dallied on the ball, allowing him to steal in and finish calmly.

Chelsea's Mason Mount hit both posts with a 20-yard strike before Everton keeper Jordan Pickford brilliantly kept out Azpilicueta's follow-up shot.

The win moves the Toffees to within two points of Burnley in 16th and Leeds in 17th, with a game in hand on both.

More to follow.

