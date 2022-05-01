Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1ChelseaChelsea0

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Richarlison winner boosts strugglers' survival hopes

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments323

Everton's Richarlison
Richarlison's winner has moved Everton to within two points of safety

Richarlison scored a crucial second-half winner as Everton beat Chelsea to move within two points of the Premier League safety zone.

The Brazilian was gifted the chance as Cesar Azpilicueta dallied on the ball, allowing him to steal in and finish calmly.

Chelsea's Mason Mount hit both posts with a 20-yard strike before Everton keeper Jordan Pickford brilliantly kept out Azpilicueta's follow-up shot.

The win moves the Toffees to within two points of Burnley in 16th and Leeds in 17th, with a game in hand on both.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.21

  2. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    5.73

  3. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    5.83

  4. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    5.79

  5. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    5.63

  6. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    5.72

  7. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.84

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    5.61

  10. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.33

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.19

  2. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    6.30

  3. Squad number36Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    6.17

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.13

  2. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    4.45

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.14

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    4.94

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.13

  6. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    4.62

  7. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.17

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    4.74

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.57

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.91

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    4.99

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    4.33

  2. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    3.88

  3. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    3.90

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 17Iwobi
  • 23ColemanBooked at 38mins
  • 13Mina
  • 4HolgateBooked at 90mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 8DelphBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 71'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forAlliat 90+4'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forRondónat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 15Begovic
  • 26Davies
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 36Alli

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPulisicat 68'minutes
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 17mins
  • 24James
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forKovacicat 45'minutes
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 76mins
  • 19MountBooked at 36mins
  • 29HavertzBooked at 83mins
  • 11WernerSubstituted forZiyechat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Kenedy
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
39,256

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Chelsea 0.

  3. Booking

    Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Thiago Silva is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Demarai Gray.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  15. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Richarlison because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Reece James.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

326 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:58

    Lukaku cost nearly £100m and he's an unused substitute while Chelsea are losing to Everton. If that isn't the definition of a career hitting rock bottom I can't think of what is. Can't even use the excuse of adapting to the premier league, he's been here most of his career!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:59

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      WE ARE CURSED

  • Comment posted by rob turnbull, today at 16:02

    Everton really are the most disgraceful football team. Disgusting fouls. They waste time from minute 1 - like no others - especially Pickford. I really hope they go down.

    • Reply posted by Team of The Macs, today at 16:06

      Team of The Macs replied:
      Not an Everton fan but Chelsea introduced slowing the game down from minute 1 from the Mourinho days.

  • Comment posted by evejack, today at 16:01

    No class, no sportsmanship, loser keeper time wasting loser (adult) fan hiding ball to waste time…. Wow is it worth looking that sad just to stay up?

    • Reply posted by sue, today at 16:03

      sue replied:
      Ha ha you must be joking

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:59

    Everton are an embarrassment to football. Example 1: When a player kicks the ball out due to an injury to the opponent’s player, the tradition is the to throw in the ball back to the team who kicked it out NOT to your own player who then boots it into the next county. Even Atletico Madrid have too much respect not to do this, pity this cheap excuse of a team doesn’t.

    • Reply posted by Fedup, today at 16:08

      Fedup replied:
      Troll...ssssssshhhhhhh lol

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 16:02

    Embarrassing performance from Chelsea and an embarrassing amount of time wasting from both the Everton team and Everton fans. They should still be playing now but Chelsea wouldn’t look like scoring even if they were still playing.

    • Reply posted by seagull72, today at 16:04

      seagull72 replied:
      Was saying the same. Could’ve given Chelsea another 30 minutes and they still wouldn’t have scored.

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 15:59

    Everton play so dirty that Atletico Madrid will be sending their people to future Everton games to get fresh ideas.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 16:02

      rico the third replied:
      You’re watching the wrong game, nothing to see here.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 16:03

    To see the back of Richarlison if Everton (hopefully) go down will be a bonus. Cheat.

    • Reply posted by Simjam, today at 16:04

      Simjam replied:
      He'll be gone either way.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:00

    As a neutral, based on the Everton games I was seen this season, the sooner this pathetic team gets relegated the better off the PL will be. Hope Everton go down and never ever come back.

    • Reply posted by Sheiling, today at 16:01

      Sheiling replied:
      Liverpool fan??

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 16:03

    Everyone need to face a points penalty for the time wasting by their players and fans.

    Every ball that goes into the crowd gets stolen, Pickford laying down on everything, Richarlison feigning injury.

    Utterly pathetic carry on.