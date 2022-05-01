Match ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 2.
Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with an important victory at West Ham and dented the Hammers' own chances of securing European football next season.
The Gunners knew only a win would lift them back into the Champions League places after Tottenham beat Leicester earlier in the afternoon, but Mikel Arteta's side responded by grinding out a vital three points at London Stadium.
It was Arteta's centre-backs who came up with the goods, with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding the winner early in the second half after Rob Holding had opened the scoring from Bukayo Saka's 38th-minute corner.
Jarrod Bowen did pull the Hammers level just before the break, controlling Vladimir Coufal's cross and squeezing a strike into the bottom corner in what was a reward for a strong first-half performance.
But David Moyes' outfit failed to reach those levels after going behind for a second time - and defeat leaves them seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.
Gunners grind out vital win
The Gunners are desperate to return to Europe's elite competition next season and Arteta's side have enjoyed the advantage of having no continental football this term, meaning all their resources can be focused on achieving a top-four finish for the first time since 2015-16.
West Ham's only realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League now is to win the Europa League - and Moyes' team would be forgiven for having one eye on overturning their 2-1 deficit in the semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.
Arsenal struggled to get a foothold, though, before Eddie Nketiah's clever run and low shot forced a corner, from which Holding climbed highest to head in Saka's delivery for his first Premier League goal.
Bowen's smart finish pulled the Hammers level on the brink of half-time. But, after the hosts failed to properly clear a corner, Gabriel was left unmarked at the back post to head in Gabriel Martinelli's 54th-minute cross, beating former Arsenal stopper Lukasz Fabianski at his near post.
Nketiah could have sealed the success on the break, only to curl wide, but the 22-year-old continued to prove a threat after again being trusted to lead the line for Arsenal.
The visitors were not at their fluent best, but as the battle with north London rivals Spurs hots up - and with the Gunners heading to Tottenham a week on Thursday - restoring their two-point advantage was the most important outcome for Arsenal.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 3CresswellBooked at 90mins
- 24Fredericks
- 16NobleSubstituted forSoucekat 77'minutes
- 41Rice
- 8Fornals
- 10LanziniSubstituted forAntonioat 71'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 81'minutes
- 20BowenBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 9Antonio
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 28Soucek
- 33Král
- 42Alese
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Ramsdale
- 18TomiyasuSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 78'minutes
- 16Holding
- 6Gabriel
- 20Tavares
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 90+2'minutes
- 25Elneny
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSmith Roweat 87'minutes
- 30NketiahBooked at 90mins
- 35Martinelli
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 9Lacazette
- 10Smith Rowe
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 54Kirk
- 65Oulad M'hand
- 69Swanson
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 2.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cédric Soares (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka because of an injury.
Post update
Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Tomas Soucek replaces Mark Noble.
