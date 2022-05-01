Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rob Holding scored his first Premier League goal on his 81st appearance

Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with an important victory at West Ham and dented the Hammers' own chances of securing European football next season.

The Gunners knew only a win would lift them back into the Champions League places after Tottenham beat Leicester earlier in the afternoon, but Mikel Arteta's side responded by grinding out a vital three points at London Stadium.

It was Arteta's centre-backs who came up with the goods, with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding the winner early in the second half after Rob Holding had opened the scoring from Bukayo Saka's 38th-minute corner.

Jarrod Bowen did pull the Hammers level just before the break, controlling Vladimir Coufal's cross and squeezing a strike into the bottom corner in what was a reward for a strong first-half performance.

But David Moyes' outfit failed to reach those levels after going behind for a second time - and defeat leaves them seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

Gunners grind out vital win

The Gunners are desperate to return to Europe's elite competition next season and Arteta's side have enjoyed the advantage of having no continental football this term, meaning all their resources can be focused on achieving a top-four finish for the first time since 2015-16.

West Ham's only realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League now is to win the Europa League - and Moyes' team would be forgiven for having one eye on overturning their 2-1 deficit in the semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.

Arsenal struggled to get a foothold, though, before Eddie Nketiah's clever run and low shot forced a corner, from which Holding climbed highest to head in Saka's delivery for his first Premier League goal.

Bowen's smart finish pulled the Hammers level on the brink of half-time. But, after the hosts failed to properly clear a corner, Gabriel was left unmarked at the back post to head in Gabriel Martinelli's 54th-minute cross, beating former Arsenal stopper Lukasz Fabianski at his near post.

Nketiah could have sealed the success on the break, only to curl wide, but the 22-year-old continued to prove a threat after again being trusted to lead the line for Arsenal.

The visitors were not at their fluent best, but as the battle with north London rivals Spurs hots up - and with the Gunners heading to Tottenham a week on Thursday - restoring their two-point advantage was the most important outcome for Arsenal.

Player of the match

Rob Holding with an average of 7.10

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal West Ham United Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.36 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.12 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 5.72 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 5.70 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 5.62 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 5.52 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 5.50 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 5.44 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.37 Squad number 24 Player name Fredericks Average rating 5.27 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 4.80 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 4.72 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 4.64 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 4.48 Arsenal Avg Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 7.10 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.04 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 6.95 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 6.74 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 6.70 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 6.70 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 6.64 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.63 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 6.61 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 6.57 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 6.53 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.49 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 6.15 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 5.94

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 24 Fredericks 16 Noble 41 Rice 8 Fornals 10 Lanzini 22 Benrahma 20 Bowen 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell Booked at 90mins

24 Fredericks

16 Noble Substituted for Soucek at 77' minutes

41 Rice

8 Fornals

10 Lanzini Substituted for Antonio at 71' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Yarmolenko at 81' minutes

20 Bowen Booked at 52mins Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

9 Antonio

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

23 Diop

26 Masuaku

28 Soucek

33 Král

42 Alese Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 16 Holding 6 Gabriel 20 Tavares 8 Ødegaard 25 Elneny 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 30 Nketiah 35 Martinelli 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu Substituted for Cédric Soares at 78' minutes

16 Holding

6 Gabriel

20 Tavares

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Sambi Lokonga at 90+2' minutes

25 Elneny

34 Xhaka

7 Saka Booked at 48mins Substituted for Smith Rowe at 87' minutes

30 Nketiah Booked at 90mins

35 Martinelli Substitutes 1 Leno

9 Lacazette

10 Smith Rowe

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

23 Sambi Lokonga

54 Kirk

65 Oulad M'hand

69 Swanson Referee: Mike Dean Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 2. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 2. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Martin Ødegaard. Booking Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card. Booking Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card. Post update Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal). Post update Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Cédric Soares (Arsenal). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka because of an injury. Post update Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). Post update Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski. Post update Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Tomas Soucek replaces Mark Noble. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward