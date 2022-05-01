Close menu
West HamWest Ham United1ArsenalArsenal2

West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners reclaim Champions League place

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rob Holding
Rob Holding scored his first Premier League goal on his 81st appearance

Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with an important victory at West Ham and dented the Hammers' own chances of securing European football next season.

The Gunners knew only a win would lift them back into the Champions League places after Tottenham beat Leicester earlier in the afternoon, but Mikel Arteta's side responded by grinding out a vital three points at London Stadium.

It was Arteta's centre-backs who came up with the goods, with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding the winner early in the second half after Rob Holding had opened the scoring from Bukayo Saka's 38th-minute corner.

Jarrod Bowen did pull the Hammers level just before the break, controlling Vladimir Coufal's cross and squeezing a strike into the bottom corner in what was a reward for a strong first-half performance.

But David Moyes' outfit failed to reach those levels after going behind for a second time - and defeat leaves them seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

Gunners grind out vital win

The Gunners are desperate to return to Europe's elite competition next season and Arteta's side have enjoyed the advantage of having no continental football this term, meaning all their resources can be focused on achieving a top-four finish for the first time since 2015-16.

West Ham's only realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League now is to win the Europa League - and Moyes' team would be forgiven for having one eye on overturning their 2-1 deficit in the semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.

Arsenal struggled to get a foothold, though, before Eddie Nketiah's clever run and low shot forced a corner, from which Holding climbed highest to head in Saka's delivery for his first Premier League goal.

Bowen's smart finish pulled the Hammers level on the brink of half-time. But, after the hosts failed to properly clear a corner, Gabriel was left unmarked at the back post to head in Gabriel Martinelli's 54th-minute cross, beating former Arsenal stopper Lukasz Fabianski at his near post.

Nketiah could have sealed the success on the break, only to curl wide, but the 22-year-old continued to prove a threat after again being trusted to lead the line for Arsenal.

The visitors were not at their fluent best, but as the battle with north London rivals Spurs hots up - and with the Gunners heading to Tottenham a week on Thursday - restoring their two-point advantage was the most important outcome for Arsenal.

More to follow.

Player of the match

HoldingRob Holding

with an average of 7.10

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.36

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    5.72

  4. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    5.62

  6. Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    5.52

  7. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    5.44

  9. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    5.37

  10. Squad number24Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    5.27

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    4.80

  12. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    4.72

  13. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    4.64

  14. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    4.48

Arsenal

  1. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    7.10

  2. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.04

  3. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.95

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.74

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.70

  6. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.70

  7. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.61

  10. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    6.57

  11. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    6.53

  12. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.49

  13. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    6.15

  14. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    5.94

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 3CresswellBooked at 90mins
  • 24Fredericks
  • 16NobleSubstituted forSoucekat 77'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 8Fornals
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forAntonioat 71'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 81'minutes
  • 20BowenBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 9Antonio
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 28Soucek
  • 33Král
  • 42Alese

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 78'minutes
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20Tavares
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 90+2'minutes
  • 25Elneny
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSmith Roweat 87'minutes
  • 30NketiahBooked at 90mins
  • 35Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 9Lacazette
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 54Kirk
  • 65Oulad M'hand
  • 69Swanson
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Arsenal 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  4. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  7. Booking

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cédric Soares (Arsenal).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Tomas Soucek replaces Mark Noble.

Comments

Join the conversation

235 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 18:28

    Wouldn't it be funny if Chelsea finished 5th!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:30

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Cannot rule out that possibility, even if still unlikely.

  • Comment posted by I7, today at 18:33

    Not pretty, but at this stage I don’t care, get them 3 points and all is good. If Arsenal let Eleneny go, it will be a ridiculous decision. Perfect squad player who does not sulk and puts in some solid performances. Not to forget, he has been fasting in all games he has played in the last month.

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:28

    Well done Arsenal
    Hard luck West Ham
    Man Utd we will all miss you in the Champions League – NOT!!!

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 18:33

      Jerome replied:
      Would be nice if they get that coveted 7th place, that's worse than not making it, playing mid table opponents.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 18:28

    Hard fought win.
    Top 4 still in our hands.
    Good luck West Ham for Thursday ( genuine)

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 18:36

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Wow, I think we both benefited by our Europa league opponents this weekend but Chelsea better watch out, shame we got to play each other really
      COYS

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 18:27

    Holding superb, Elneny never lost the ball & Nketiah led the line well! Who’d have thought it? Solid win! COYG!!

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 18:43

      Deano replied:
      Never thought I'd see Nketiah and Elneny putting in so many decent performances tbh. Both have been integral to the last 3 results, and both will have to at the top of their game when we play the spuds away. COYG

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 18:30

    Shoutout to whoever did Holdings hair transplant, the fringe stood firm, glorious header.

    • Reply posted by ATLGunner, today at 18:37

      ATLGunner replied:
      🤣 🤣 🤣

  • Comment posted by michelleAFC, today at 18:30

    No one can tell me Elneney cant be one of the best midfielders in the league with the right atta kers in front of him..he is such a good footballer

    • Reply posted by Mickey G, today at 18:39

      Mickey G replied:
      Would help.if he could shoot and had the odd goal in him .. not the complete midfielder on that basis but arguably puts in a shift.. too much sideways and backwards passing at times as well for my liking

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:33

    Good riddance Mike Dean

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 18:38

      KR replied:
      That's harsh. He's the best referee this country has ever had second only to Howard Webb.

  • Comment posted by windsormack, today at 18:30

    Not the greatest performance but an immense 3 points. Holding was superb and hope Tomiyasu will be ok. 4 games to go!

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 18:35

      jennnyj replied:
      You got to be joking put some glasses on

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 18:28

    Chelsea should be very relieved that arsenal and Tottenham still have to play each other otherwise they'd be in real danger of missing out on the top 4

    • Reply posted by GL59, today at 18:54

      GL59 replied:
      Every team plays each other twice so what's your point . Only spurs and arsenal can change each others season

  • Comment posted by gooner1886, today at 18:34

    Hopefully will be 5 points ahead going into the NLD, if we beat Leeds & Liverpool beat Spurs.

    1 game at a time though, COYG!

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:33

    A reasonably solid, professional performance from Arsenal, but most importantly, another victory and a good response after Spurs had beaten Leicester.
    West Ham could be forgiven if they had one eye on the return game on Thursday in Germany and I wish them good luck for that, but for Arsenal, the next two matches are key.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 18:29

    We really needed that win with Spurs having won earlier. Chelsea are looking rocky so is third place a possibility? Having said that I’d sign for fourth now!!

    • Reply posted by gunnergeo, today at 18:31

      gunnergeo replied:
      Would have been if we hadn’t messed up against Palace, Brighton and Southampton!

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 18:34

    I can never fully relax when Tavares has the ball, especially when it’s near our goal!

  • Comment posted by A_FORCE_ONE, today at 18:30

    Arsenal will need at least 4 very good signings to compete in the Champions league if they make it otherwise they will not survive the first stage. These set of players need at least another year together.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 18:34

      jennnyj replied:
      They need to learn to play football properly

  • Comment posted by Razzak, today at 18:30

    Holding had a good game not surprised at all he got MOTM better than White for me (in term of defending ability). Glad he got his first PL goal he deserved it, an important 3 points COYG!!!

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 18:40

      Jerome replied:
      White's a top ball player, both excellent

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 18:28

    Very hard fought win that, West Ham with other priorities still gave us a very good game.

    Good to see the defense hold out and score the goals.
    We need to be better going forward though.

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 18:42

    Classic West Ham. Fighting on the pitch, fighting in the stands, fighting outside the stadium. Declan Rice needs to grow up and learn to regulate his emotions....future England captain that one, great example to all the children out there.

    • Reply posted by Blimey, today at 18:52

      Blimey replied:
      Yeah, Not a perfect example like former England Capt. John Terry??

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 18:32

    All down to Thursday to make this a season to remember as I can't see us getting any more points in the league (Incl. Norwich!!). Can't do league and Europe with a squad our size as many have said all season. It may all be disappointing at the moment but better than fighting relegation.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:40

    Spurs next match at Liverpool - Gunners will be 5 points ahead going into NLD.

    • Reply posted by steve_harmisons_middle_finger, today at 18:41

      steve_harmisons_middle_finger replied:
      Which they will lose then lose to toon. Long way to go

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea34199668293966
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd351510105452255
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves34154