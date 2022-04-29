West Ham United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Back-to-back wins have lifted Mikel Arteta's Arsenal up to fourth in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham defender Craig Dawson serves a one-game ban following his red card against Chelsea.

Fellow centre-backs Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna remain out because of respective ankle and knee injuries.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is optimistic Bukayo Saka will be fit despite the winger limping off after 74 minutes against Manchester United last weekend.

The Gunners are without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, neither of whom is likely to play again this season.

Fit-again full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu should again be in the matchday squad but Arteta admits he is unsure whether the Japanese international is ready to start.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are fully focused on Europe at the moment - this follows the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, which is absolutely massive for them.

As I've been saying all season, West Ham don't have the biggest squad and they will almost certainly make some changes here.

That should help Arsenal, although the Hammers will still be difficult to beat.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost a club-record 33 Premier League games against Arsenal.

The Hammers have triumphed in just two of the last 27 league meetings (D5, L20).

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 13 top-flight fixtures away to West Ham (a 1-0 defeat in January 2019).

West Ham United

West Ham have suffered four losses in their last seven Premier League matches (W2, D1), as many defeats as in their previous 14 top-flight fixtures.

The Hammers are unbeaten in six home league games, their longest such run since a 15-match sequence ended in April 2016.

They have scored in 18 consecutive top-flight home fixtures since a 1-0 loss against Everton in May 2021.

David Moyes' side have dropped points in their each of the last three Premier League matches which directly followed a Europa League fixture (D1, L2).

Moyes has recorded just one victory from his last 22 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D7, L14).

Arsenal

Arsenal have won 19 Premier League matches this season, already surpassing their total tally of 18 victories in 2020-21.

The Gunners have scored a league-high 37 Premier League goals by players aged 23 or under in this campaign.

Arsenal's record of 50 Premier League victories in May is the most of any club.

They also have the best win rate in May, triumphing in 59% of their fixtures (50 of 85).

Mikel Arteta's side have won six of their last eight top-flight away matches, losing the other two.

