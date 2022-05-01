Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Everton Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 19Anvegård
  • 28Bennison
  • 17Graham
  • 10Magill
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 7Dali
  • 11Emslie
  • 26Clinton
  • 31Weir

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 24Summanen
  • 23Ayane
  • 21Clemaron
  • 13Ale
  • 10Williams
  • 9Tang

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 14Addison
  • 17Simon
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asmita Ale.

  3. Post update

    Simone Magill (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Rosella Ayane with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  7. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams with a headed pass following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Lucy Graham.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  16. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kerys Harrop tries a through ball, but Tang Jiali is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2117225894953
2Arsenal Women20154160105049
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women209472218431
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2153131539-2418
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women2022161445-318
View full The FA Women's Super League table

