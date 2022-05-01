Everton Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 19Anvegård
- 28Bennison
- 17Graham
- 10Magill
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 7Dali
- 11Emslie
- 26Clinton
- 31Weir
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 22Spencer
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 24Summanen
- 23Ayane
- 21Clemaron
- 13Ale
- 10Williams
- 9Tang
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 14Addison
- 17Simon
- 44Lane
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asmita Ale.
Simone Magill (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Rosella Ayane with a cross.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Lucy Graham.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kerys Harrop tries a through ball, but Tang Jiali is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.