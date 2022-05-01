Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Reading Women 0.
Leicester City's survival in the Women's Super League is not yet certain after they were held to a draw by Reading at the King Power Stadium.
Victory would have seen the Foxes safe if Chelsea beat bottom side Birmingham later this evening, but they will have to wait for confirmation.
It was a game with very little quality throughout, but Reading dominated.
The Royals held Leicester to their first draw of the campaign and kept their hopes of finishing fifth alive.
Shannon O'Brien hit the post in the first half for the hosts, while Deanne Rose was Reading's biggest threat and sent a curling effort just wide before half-time.
Substitute Natasha Flint thought she had won it for Leicester when she fired goalwards late on, but visiting keeper Grace Moloney denied her.
In stoppage time, Gemma Evans forced Demi Lambourne into a good save with her clever volley.
Leicester are five points clear of Birmingham, but the Blues still have three games to play before the season ends next weekend.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 5McManus
- 12GoodwinSubstituted forFlintat 74'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 16GregorySubstituted forBakerat 83'minutes
- 27O'Brien
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 7Flint
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 24Boddy
- 32Baker
- 44Scofield
- 48Harris
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 5Evans
- 14CooperSubstituted forHardingat 70'minutes
- 28Woodham
- 6Rose
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51TroelsgaardBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPrimmerat 75'minutes
- 9Eikeland
- 23Rowe
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 11Harding
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Reading Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Esmee de Graaf tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ava Baker.
Post update
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Ava Baker replaces Freya Gregory because of an injury.