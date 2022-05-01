Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City's survival in the Women's Super League is not yet certain after they were held to a draw by Reading at the King Power Stadium.

Victory would have seen the Foxes safe if Chelsea beat bottom side Birmingham later this evening, but they will have to wait for confirmation.

It was a game with very little quality throughout, but Reading dominated.

The Royals held Leicester to their first draw of the campaign and kept their hopes of finishing fifth alive.

Shannon O'Brien hit the post in the first half for the hosts, while Deanne Rose was Reading's biggest threat and sent a curling effort just wide before half-time.

Substitute Natasha Flint thought she had won it for Leicester when she fired goalwards late on, but visiting keeper Grace Moloney denied her.

In stoppage time, Gemma Evans forced Demi Lambourne into a good save with her clever volley.

Leicester are five points clear of Birmingham, but the Blues still have three games to play before the season ends next weekend.