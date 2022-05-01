Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Leicester 0-0 Reading: Leicester move closer to WSL safety

Shannon O'Brien
Shannon O'Brien hit the post in the first half for Leicester

Leicester City's survival in the Women's Super League is not yet certain after they were held to a draw by Reading at the King Power Stadium.

Victory would have seen the Foxes safe if Chelsea beat bottom side Birmingham later this evening, but they will have to wait for confirmation.

It was a game with very little quality throughout, but Reading dominated.

The Royals held Leicester to their first draw of the campaign and kept their hopes of finishing fifth alive.

Shannon O'Brien hit the post in the first half for the hosts, while Deanne Rose was Reading's biggest threat and sent a curling effort just wide before half-time.

Substitute Natasha Flint thought she had won it for Leicester when she fired goalwards late on, but visiting keeper Grace Moloney denied her.

In stoppage time, Gemma Evans forced Demi Lambourne into a good save with her clever volley.

Leicester are five points clear of Birmingham, but the Blues still have three games to play before the season ends next weekend.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lambourne
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 5McManus
  • 12GoodwinSubstituted forFlintat 74'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 16GregorySubstituted forBakerat 83'minutes
  • 27O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 24Boddy
  • 32Baker
  • 44Scofield
  • 48Harris

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 14CooperSubstituted forHardingat 70'minutes
  • 28Woodham
  • 6Rose
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51TroelsgaardBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPrimmerat 75'minutes
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 11Harding
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter
Referee:
Richie Watkins

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Reading Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Reading Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Esmee de Graaf tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ava Baker.

  15. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Ava Baker replaces Freya Gregory because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women20154160105049
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

