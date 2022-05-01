Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Pernille Harder's penalty rescued three points for her side

Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham.

Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's.

Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make their chances count.

The Blues - who have one game left - have a four-point cushion over Arsenal, who have a match in hand.

More to follow.