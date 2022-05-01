Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Women's Super League: Chelsea inch closer to title with Birmingham victory

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Pernille Harder takes penalty against Birmingham
Pernille Harder's penalty rescued three points for her side

Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham.

Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's.

Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make their chances count.

The Blues - who have one game left - have a four-point cushion over Arsenal, who have a match in hand.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 32CowieBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWhippat 67'minutes
  • 3ScottBooked at 90mins
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWhelanat 86'minutes
  • 11PennockSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
  • 14Finn
  • 10Murray
  • 17Quinn
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 9Ewens
  • 12Smith
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 36Worsey
  • 38Wildgoose

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30BergerBooked at 90mins
  • 4Bright
  • 7CarterSubstituted forAnderssonat 64'minutes
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 5IngleSubstituted forJamesat 64'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forSpenceat 82'minutes
  • 17Fleming
  • 11Reiten
  • 20KerrSubstituted forMjeldeat 86'minutes
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forCuthbertat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1.

  3. Booking

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  6. Booking

    Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Lisa Robertson.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Sam Kerr.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Pernille Harder.

  15. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  19. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2117225894953
2Arsenal Women20154160105049
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women209472218431
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2153131539-2418
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women2022161445-318
View full The FA Women's Super League table

