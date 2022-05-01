Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1.
Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham.
Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's.
Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make their chances count.
The Blues - who have one game left - have a four-point cushion over Arsenal, who have a match in hand.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Ramsey
- 32CowieBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWhippat 67'minutes
- 3ScottBooked at 90mins
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 8RobertsonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWhelanat 86'minutes
- 11PennockSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
- 14Finn
- 10Murray
- 17Quinn
- 7Sarri
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 9Ewens
- 12Smith
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 36Worsey
- 38Wildgoose
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 30BergerBooked at 90mins
- 4Bright
- 7CarterSubstituted forAnderssonat 64'minutes
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 5IngleSubstituted forJamesat 64'minutes
- 23HarderSubstituted forSpenceat 82'minutes
- 17Fleming
- 11Reiten
- 20KerrSubstituted forMjeldeat 86'minutes
- 9EnglandSubstituted forCuthbertat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1.
Booking
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Booking
Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Lisa Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Sam Kerr.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Pernille Harder.
Post update
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.