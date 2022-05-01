Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Birmingham City Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 32CowieBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWhippat 67'minutes
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 43mins
  • 11PennockSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
  • 14Finn
  • 10Murray
  • 17Quinn
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 9Ewens
  • 12Smith
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 36Worsey
  • 38Wildgoose

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Berger
  • 4Bright
  • 7CarterSubstituted forAnderssonat 64'minutes
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 5IngleSubstituted forJamesat 64'minutes
  • 23Harder
  • 17Fleming
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forCuthbertat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  2. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christie Murray.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Libby Smith replaces Jade Pennock.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Abbie Cowie.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Sophie Ingle.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Jessica Carter.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City Women. Jamie Finn tries a through ball, but Harriet Scott is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2117225894953
2Arsenal Women20154160105049
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women209472218431
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2153131539-2418
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women2022161445-318
View full The FA Women's Super League table

