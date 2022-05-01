Birmingham City Women v Chelsea Women

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Ramsey
- 32CowieBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWhippat 67'minutes
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 8RobertsonBooked at 43mins
- 11PennockSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
- 14Finn
- 10Murray
- 17Quinn
- 7Sarri
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 9Ewens
- 12Smith
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 36Worsey
- 38Wildgoose
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Berger
- 4Bright
- 7CarterSubstituted forAnderssonat 64'minutes
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 5IngleSubstituted forJamesat 64'minutes
- 23Harder
- 17Fleming
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
- 9EnglandSubstituted forCuthbertat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christie Murray.
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a cross.
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Libby Smith replaces Jade Pennock.
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Abbie Cowie.
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Sophie Ingle.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Jessica Carter.
Attempt blocked. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Jamie Finn tries a through ball, but Harriet Scott is caught offside.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.