Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.
Manchester United regained third place in the Women's Super League with a 3-0 home win over West Ham.
Martha Thomas scored before Grace Fisk put the ball into her own net at Leigh Sports Village.
Although United's early intensity waned, Leah Galton converted an Alessia Russo cross in the second half.
The top three sides qualify for the Champions League. United are one point ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City but have played one game more.
United meet Chelsea in their final match of the season next Sunday.
City, who beat Brighton 7-2 on Saturday for their seventh successive WSL win, host Birmingham on Wednesday before travelling to Reading on Sunday.
United continually found gaps in the West Ham defence, taking advantage when Galton's cross was met by the head of Thomas at the back post.
Thomas then squared a ball across the box which was diverted home by Fisk.
Although United keeper Mary Earps was forced into a save to keep out Adriana Leon's shot, West Ham spent much of their time defending in numbers.
Galton slid in at the back post to make sure of victory, one of several good second-half chances for a United side who should have won by an even bigger margin.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17BatlleBooked at 75mins
- 12Ladd
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 6Blundell
- 14GroenenSubstituted forFusoat 83'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 64'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forStaniforthat 72'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forRisaat 72'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forBruunat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 2WyneSubstituted forJoelat 83'minutes
- 14HasegawaSubstituted forHousseinat 84'minutes
- 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forFilisat 84'minutes
- 10SvitkováSubstituted forStringerat 73'minutes
- 13Yallop
- 19Leon
- 7EvansSubstituted forWalkerat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Lucy May
- Attendance:
- 2,546
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Hand ball by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Signe Bruun.
Post update
Foul by Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Halle Houssein (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Yui Hasegawa.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Zaneta Wyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Jackie Groenen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.