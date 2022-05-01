Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Martha Thomas scored the opening goal against her former club

Manchester United regained third place in the Women's Super League with a 3-0 home win over West Ham.

Martha Thomas scored before Grace Fisk put the ball into her own net at Leigh Sports Village.

Although United's early intensity waned, Leah Galton converted an Alessia Russo cross in the second half.

The top three sides qualify for the Champions League. United are one point ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City but have played one game more.

United meet Chelsea in their final match of the season next Sunday.

City, who beat Brighton 7-2 on Saturday for their seventh successive WSL win, host Birmingham on Wednesday before travelling to Reading on Sunday.

United continually found gaps in the West Ham defence, taking advantage when Galton's cross was met by the head of Thomas at the back post.

Thomas then squared a ball across the box which was diverted home by Fisk.

Although United keeper Mary Earps was forced into a save to keep out Adriana Leon's shot, West Ham spent much of their time defending in numbers.

Galton slid in at the back post to make sure of victory, one of several good second-half chances for a United side who should have won by an even bigger margin.