The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Women's Super League: United regain third after 3-0 win over West Ham

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Martha Thomas scores for Manchester United
Martha Thomas scored the opening goal against her former club

Manchester United regained third place in the Women's Super League with a 3-0 home win over West Ham.

Martha Thomas scored before Grace Fisk put the ball into her own net at Leigh Sports Village.

Although United's early intensity waned, Leah Galton converted an Alessia Russo cross in the second half.

The top three sides qualify for the Champions League. United are one point ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City but have played one game more.

United meet Chelsea in their final match of the season next Sunday.

City, who beat Brighton 7-2 on Saturday for their seventh successive WSL win, host Birmingham on Wednesday before travelling to Reading on Sunday.

United continually found gaps in the West Ham defence, taking advantage when Galton's cross was met by the head of Thomas at the back post.

Thomas then squared a ball across the box which was diverted home by Fisk.

Although United keeper Mary Earps was forced into a save to keep out Adriana Leon's shot, West Ham spent much of their time defending in numbers.

Galton slid in at the back post to make sure of victory, one of several good second-half chances for a United side who should have won by an even bigger margin.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17BatlleBooked at 75mins
  • 12Ladd
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forFusoat 83'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 64'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forStaniforthat 72'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forRisaat 72'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forBruunat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2WyneSubstituted forJoelat 83'minutes
  • 14HasegawaSubstituted forHousseinat 84'minutes
  • 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forFilisat 84'minutes
  • 10SvitkováSubstituted forStringerat 73'minutes
  • 13Yallop
  • 19Leon
  • 7EvansSubstituted forWalkerat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Lucy May
Attendance:
2,546

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Halle Houssein (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Yui Hasegawa.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Zaneta Wyne.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Jackie Groenen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  16. Post update

    Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women20154155104549
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121334-2121
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

