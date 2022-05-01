Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Manchester United Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 12Ladd
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Wyne
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 19Leon
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zaneta Wyne.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Adriana Leon.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).

  15. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women19144153104346
3Man Utd Women21126342182442
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women217682330-727
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

