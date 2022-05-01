Manchester United Women v West Ham United Women

Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 12Ladd
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 9Thomas
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 2Wyne
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 19Leon
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zaneta Wyne.
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Attempt blocked. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.