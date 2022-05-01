Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women7Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Women's Super League: Miedema scores twice as Arsenal thump Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal kept their Women's Super League title hopes alive as they thumped Aston Villa at Meadow Park.

Vivianne Miedema scored twice in the space of four minutes to set the game's tone early on.

Villa's Rachel Corsie diverted the ball into her own net, before Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stina Blackstenius and Nikita Parris struck in the second half.

Arsenal now sit one point behind Chelsea after 20 games played.

The hosts dominated the match with Aston Villa only managing to have 30% of possession.

Miedema, who has now scored 14 goals in 20 games this season, had two by the 13-minute mark, with both coming from outside the box.

Vivianne Miedema scores Arsenal's first goal
Miedema struck twice for Arsenal

Villa keeper Sian Rogers made strong saves to deny Miedema and Mead further goals before the break.

But Villa soon conceded again when a Miedema shot hit the bar and deflected off Corsie's leg and into her own net.

A stunning long-range Mead strike then left Rogers with no chance as Arsenal added a fourth.

Defender Wubben-Moy claimed the fifth, tucking home from inside of the six-yard box, before Blackstenius netted from a tight angle.

England striker Parris then slotted home from the penalty spot to secure her 50th Women's Super League goal and round off the perfect afternoon for Arsenal.

Chelsea play Birmingham tonight in the first of their final two games of the season.

Arsenal still have two more to play and take on Tottenham at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Williams
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 73'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabeSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 61'minutes
  • 9MeadSubstituted forParrisat 73'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 73'minutesSubstituted forMaanumat 85'minutes
  • 19FoordBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 20Boye
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 26Wienroither
  • 28Cull

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Rogers
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 42Corsie
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10PetzelbergerBooked at 54mins
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forHaylesat 57'minutes
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forSargeantat 67'minutes
  • 9Gielnik

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 3Sargeant
  • 12Hutton
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 28Rabjohn
Referee:
Lisa Benn
Attendance:
2,305

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home27
Away4
Shots on Target
Home14
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 7, Aston Villa Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 7, Aston Villa Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco following a set piece situation.

  5. Booking

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  7. Post update

    Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal Women 7, Aston Villa Women 0. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sian Rogers.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Jordan Nobbs because of an injury.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 6, Aston Villa Women 0. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Sian Rogers (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Laura Wienroither replaces Noëlle Maritz.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Vivianne Miedema.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Beth Mead.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women20154160105049
3Man Utd Women21126343182542
4Man City Women20132550222841
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

