Arsenal kept their Women's Super League title hopes alive as they thumped Aston Villa at Meadow Park.

Vivianne Miedema scored twice in the space of four minutes to set the game's tone early on.

Villa's Rachel Corsie diverted the ball into her own net, before Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stina Blackstenius and Nikita Parris struck in the second half.

Arsenal now sit one point behind Chelsea after 20 games played.

The hosts dominated the match with Aston Villa only managing to have 30% of possession.

Miedema, who has now scored 14 goals in 20 games this season, had two by the 13-minute mark, with both coming from outside the box.

Villa keeper Sian Rogers made strong saves to deny Miedema and Mead further goals before the break.

But Villa soon conceded again when a Miedema shot hit the bar and deflected off Corsie's leg and into her own net.

A stunning long-range Mead strike then left Rogers with no chance as Arsenal added a fourth.

Defender Wubben-Moy claimed the fifth, tucking home from inside of the six-yard box, before Blackstenius netted from a tight angle.

England striker Parris then slotted home from the penalty spot to secure her 50th Women's Super League goal and round off the perfect afternoon for Arsenal.

Chelsea play Birmingham tonight in the first of their final two games of the season.

Arsenal still have two more to play and take on Tottenham at the Emirates on Wednesday.