Match ends, Arsenal Women 7, Aston Villa Women 0.
Arsenal kept their Women's Super League title hopes alive as they thumped Aston Villa at Meadow Park.
Vivianne Miedema scored twice in the space of four minutes to set the game's tone early on.
Villa's Rachel Corsie diverted the ball into her own net, before Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stina Blackstenius and Nikita Parris struck in the second half.
Arsenal now sit one point behind Chelsea after 20 games played.
The hosts dominated the match with Aston Villa only managing to have 30% of possession.
Miedema, who has now scored 14 goals in 20 games this season, had two by the 13-minute mark, with both coming from outside the box.
Villa keeper Sian Rogers made strong saves to deny Miedema and Mead further goals before the break.
But Villa soon conceded again when a Miedema shot hit the bar and deflected off Corsie's leg and into her own net.
A stunning long-range Mead strike then left Rogers with no chance as Arsenal added a fourth.
Defender Wubben-Moy claimed the fifth, tucking home from inside of the six-yard box, before Blackstenius netted from a tight angle.
England striker Parris then slotted home from the penalty spot to secure her 50th Women's Super League goal and round off the perfect afternoon for Arsenal.
Chelsea play Birmingham tonight in the first of their final two games of the season.
Arsenal still have two more to play and take on Tottenham at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Williams
- 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 73'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabeSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 61'minutes
- 9MeadSubstituted forParrisat 73'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 73'minutesSubstituted forMaanumat 85'minutes
- 19FoordBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 20Boye
- 25Blackstenius
- 26Wienroither
- 28Cull
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Rogers
- 2Mayling
- 6Asante
- 42Corsie
- 33Pacheco
- 10PetzelbergerBooked at 54mins
- 16McLoughlin
- 7LehmannSubstituted forHaylesat 57'minutes
- 19Blindkilde
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forSargeantat 67'minutes
- 9Gielnik
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 3Sargeant
- 12Hutton
- 17Haywood
- 22Hayles
- 28Rabjohn
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
- Attendance:
- 2,305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 7, Aston Villa Women 0.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco following a set piece situation.
Booking
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal Women 7, Aston Villa Women 0. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sian Rogers.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Jordan Nobbs because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 6, Aston Villa Women 0. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Post update
Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Sian Rogers (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Laura Wienroither replaces Noëlle Maritz.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Beth Mead.