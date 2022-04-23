Last updated on .From the section League Two

Forest Green has been former player Rob Edwards' first job as a manager in football

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards praised the togetherness within the team as they secured promotion to League One for the first time.

The Gloucestershire club's 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers earned them the point they needed to secure a top-three finish with three games remaining.

Forest Green have sat at the top of League Two almost the entire season and have won 23 matches as it stands.

"I'm delighted with every single person," Edwards said.

"I thought everyone to a man - everyone involved - everyone was winning today. Everyone behind us," Edwards, who was appointed last May in his first job as a manager. told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"The lads who came on, the lads who didn't come on. The lads who weren't involved today, massive credit goes to all of them. It's been a massive shift from everyone. There's a real togetherness in the group and they're all enjoying themselves."

The former Aston Villa player and Wales international has overseen a dominant season from Forest Green, who have fallen short of promotion in the play-offs in the last two years.

They've held the top spot since September after winning seven of their first 10 fixtures of the campaign. They went on a 19-match unbeaten run from October through to February, while their 71 goals makes them the most prolific team in the league.

'Relief' at finally going up

The rise to League One comes only five years after the club - founded in 1889 - was promoted to the English Football League for the first time.

"It feels good, it feels amazing. I'm really pleased for all the supporters, for every member of staff that's given everything for a long time, not just this season. And for all the players, of course," Edwards said.

"We've got some great people, really talented people, and we've done an amazing job this season."

Wing-back Kane Wilson echoed Edwards' sentiments about the spirit within the squad.

"We know that every single one of us, however we play, we run for each other until it's finished. That is what's got us here," he said.

"It means everything, it's been a long time, a lot of people talking, people saying we'd done it a long time ago and sometimes there's more pressure in that than chasing it.

"It's been tough because we know that everyone's expecting us to do it. To finally get over that line is such a relief and now I feel like we can really kick on."

Forest Green will play in League One next season for the first time in their history

Edwards insisted he wanted to enjoy the night's celebrations before thinking about much else, although securing the league title will no doubt be the next aim, with second-placed Exeter City three points behind them.

Forest Green travel to Swindon Town on Tuesday before hosting Harrogate Town on 30 April and playing away at Mansfield on the final day.

The plans for next season, however, can start in earnest now Forest Green have secured their promotion.

"We've got a number of people signed for next season, obviously some work can begin now which is nice. We can get a bit of a head start on one or two. The work begins," Edwards added.