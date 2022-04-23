Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Roma 1.
Defending champions Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A after beating Roma for a fourth straight league win.
Full-back Denzel Dumfries fired Inter in front and a fine solo effort from midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doubled the hosts' lead just before the break.
Lautaro Martinez headed home from a corner to seal victory before Henrikh Mkhitaryan claimed a late consolation.
Inter lead AC Milan by a point, with both having five games left, before Milan play on Sunday away to Lazio.
Inter beat their city rivals 3-0 in midweek to reach the Coppa Italia final, where they will play Juventus on 11 May.
Saturday's defeat brought Roma's 12-match unbeaten run to an end and keeps them five points behind fourth-placed Juventus in the race for Champions League qualification.
Juve also have a game in hand, away to Sassuolo on Monday.
Roma coach Jose Mourinho led Inter to the treble in 2010 and saw defender Gianluca Mancini head narrowly wide for the visitors before Hakan Calhanoglu played Dumfries through for the opener.
Brozovic then slammed into the top corner after skipping past several defenders inside the Roma box while Martinez rose unmarked to head in his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.
Mkhitaryan fired in from Eldor Shomurodov's cutback late on but Roma remain in fifth place, two points above their own city rivals Lazio.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forBastoniat 64'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGagliardiniat 72'minutes
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 87mins
- 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 72'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 63'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 38Sangalli
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 36mins
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 27OliveiraBooked at 79minsSubstituted forBoveat 80'minutes
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 78'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forVeretoutat 64'minutes
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forPérezat 64'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forShomurodovat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Viña
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 17Veretout
- 24Kumbulla
- 37Spinazzola
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- Referee:
- Simone Sozza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Roma 1.
Post update
Edoardo Bove (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Carles Pérez (Roma).
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Post update
Hand ball by Jordan Veretout (Roma).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Roma 1. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Sérgio Oliveira.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Booking
Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.