Watch: Linfield stay top after goalless draw with Larne

The Irish Premiership title race will go down to the final day after leaders Linfield and second-placed Cliftonville were held to draws.

On a nervy and dramatic penultimate day of the season, the Blues survived a late Davy McDaid miss as they drew 0-0 with Larne at Windsor Park to remain one point ahead at the top.

There was huge excitement at Seaview, where the Reds led 1-0 then fell 3-1 down before hitting back with two quickfire goals to draw 3-3 against their north Belfast rivals.

Holders Linfield, who are chasing a fourth consecutive title, will finish their campaign at home to Coleraine next Saturday, when Cliftonville travel to the Oval to take on Glentoran.

The two sides went into the split in first and second position, and have remined there after both winning one and drawing three of their four matches since the top flight split into two sections earlier in April.

Reds and Crues play out enthralling six-goal thriller

Former Crusaders captain Colin Coates scored against his former club

In one of the most enthralling Irish Premiership games in recent memory, Crusaders and Cliftonville served up a see-saw, six-goal thriller to ensure the title race stays alive until the final weekend.

Having led through Colin Coates' first-half header, Cliftonville were guilty of imploding as they let Crusaders roar into a 3-1 lead, and while Ryan Curran struck twice to earn a gutsy draw, the Reds will feel somewhat deflated after failing to better Linfield's draw.

With the sun shining on the Shore Road, there was a party atmosphere among the away fans at Seaview as Cliftonville took the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Coates, who won three league titles during his 18-year spell at Crusaders, popped up with a big moment for Cliftonville as he headed Levi Ives' corner past Jonny Tuffey.

It was Coates' first league goal since joining the Reds last summer in what was his first north Belfast derby appearance since August 2019, and it separated the sides at the break as Cliftonville fans began to dream of going into the final round of games at the top of the league.

Those dreams were quickly shattered, however, as the Crues turned the game on its head in devastating fashion with three goals in 16 minutes.

With Coates having scored his first league goal for Cliftonville earlier, Billy-Joe Burns struck his first for Crusaders since August with an unstoppable strike, rifling a shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Six minutes later, there were audible groans among the travelling fans when Kennedy swivelled in the box and fired superbly into the bottom corner to put Stephen Baxter's men in front.

Suddenly, the Reds found themselves facing the stiffest test of their title credentials and it went from bad to worse when Jordan Forsythe headed home to establish a two-goal lead for the hosts with 17 minutes remaining.

But back came Cliftonville - who simply were not prepared to let their title aspirations go up in smoke - with two back-post goals from Curran, arrowing a stylish half-volley past Tuffey before popping up with the equaliser from close range with 10 minutes remaining.

Tempers flared during the closing stages as a melee involving both sets of players broke out in front of the dugouts, but even after it all calmed down, Cliftonville failed to find the all-important winner that would have swung the title race in their favour ahead of the climactic weekend.

Linfield stay in front after McDaid misses for Larne

Jimmy Callacher took the Linfield captain's armband after Jamie Mulgrew was stretchered off

David Healy's men almost went behind against Larne in the 74th minute when McDaid, making his 300th Irish League appearance, fired over the crossbar when he had plenty of space and time from a right-wing cutback.

Five minutes later the defending champions had a good opportunity to grab a crucial win but defender Ben Hall headed wide from a fine Kirk Millar cross.

Hall had come close to opening the scoring in the second minute of a second half that proved to be livelier than an opening 45 minutes that was strangely low key given what was at stake.

Hall's first opportunity came from a Niall Quinn corner and the defender guided the ball towards the far corner of the net only for Rohan Ferguson to get across and make an excellent save against his former club.

The match started slowly and it was the 11th minute before there was a chance of note, with Linfield winger Jordan Stewart having a shot deflected wide from a corner, from which centre-half Jimmy Callacher looked to have a great opportunity but failed to get his head on a well-flighted cross.

Blues striker Eetu Vertainen then had a fine low shot saved by Ferguson seconds before the Finnish forward went down under a challenge by Jeff Hughes in the box, with referee Tim Marshall waving away the home side's appeals for a penalty.

Around the same time as Coates was giving Cliftonville the lead at Seaview, David Healy's men suffered a further blow at Windsor when captain Jamie Mulgrew was stretchered off after being injured in a challenge with Fuad Sule - Kyle McClean coming off the bench to replace him.

The hosts were visibly rocked by losing their skipper and it was the visitors who finished the half more strongly with talented midfielder Mark Randall forcing a good save from Chris Johns with an ambitious drive from distance.

With each Crusaders goal at Seaview greeted with cheers from the Linfield support, neither side were able to force a winner at Windsor as the match ended scoreless.