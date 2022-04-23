Ben Kennedy was amongst the Crusaders scorers in the 3-3 draw at Seaview

The Irish Premiership title race will go down to the final day after leaders Linfield and second-placed Cliftonville were held to draws.

On a nervy and dramatic penultimate day of the season, the Blues survived a late Davy McDaid miss as they drew 0-0 with Larne at Windsor Park to remain one point ahead at the top.

There was huge excitement at Seaview, where the Reds led 1-0 then fell 3-1 down before hitting back with two quickfire goals to draw 3-3 against their north Belfast rivals.

Holders Linfield, who are chasing a fourth consecutive title, will finish their campaign at home to Coleraine next Saturday, when Cliftonville travel to the Oval to take on Glentoran.

David Healy's men almost went behind against Larne in the 74th minute when Davy McDaid, making his 300th Irish League appearance, fired over the crossbar when he had plenty of space and time from a right-wing cutback.

Five minutes later the defending champions had a good opportunity to grab a crucial win but defender Ben Hall headed wide from a fine Kirk Millar cross.

Hall had come close to opening the scoring in the second minute of a second half that proved to be livelier than an opening 45 minutes that was strangely low key given what was at stake.

Hall's first opportunity came from a Niall Quinn corner and the defender guided the ball towards the far corner of the net only for Rohan Ferguson to get across and make an excellent save against his former club.

More to follow.