From the section Irish

A delighted Matthew Shevlin celebrates his second goal against Glentoran

Coleraine ended a run of four straight defeats as Matthew Shevlin's double helped them to a 3-1 win over Glentoran in the Showgrounds sunshine.

A dull and goalless opening 45 minutes was followed by a thrilling second half with substitute Shevlin the star.

Portadown are confirmed in the promotion/relegation play-off after a 1-0 derby defeat to a Glenavon side which has topped Section B.

Ballymena beat Carrick Rangers 3-0 and Dungannon defeated Warrenpoint 2-0.

Glentoran, who needed a win to seal third place, edged a disappointing first half although Conor McMenamin should have put them in front after going clear but he blasted wide.

The game sparked into life with three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, starting with half-time substitute Shevlin slotting home a penalty after Caolan Marron's foul on Patrick Kelly.

Michael O'Connor is congratulated by a delighted Bobby Burns after netting Glentoran's equaliser

Michael O'Connor fired into the bottom corner from 20 yards to level it but the Bannsiders were soon back as an Aaron Jarvis proved too strong for keeper Aaron McCarey.

Shevlin made it 3-1 as he completed his double with a backpost tap-in from James McLaughlin's low cross.

Glens substitute Rory Donnelly hit the top corner deep in added time in what proved to be a consolation goal for the visitors.

Lurgan Blues edge derby

A low-key Mid-Ulster derby ended in a narrow win for Glenavon, with Danny Wallace's goal securing the top spot in Section B to secure a place in the European play-offs.

It was a different story for Portadown, however, as the defeat ensured that they will finish in 11th place and have to compete against the team that finishes second in the Championship for their top-flight status.

The home side's goal at Mourneview Park came in the 13th minute when Wallace rose highest at the back post to meet a Peter Campbell corner and power home a header past Jethren Barr.

The visitors had a chance just before the goal but George Tipton fired over from a low Oisin Conaty cross and after the goal Adam Salley tried his luck with a low effort but keeper Josh Clarke got down to save.

The Ports rallied for a short spell after the break and had a few efforts closed down, but it was comfortable in the end for Gary Hamilton's men.

Showgrounds stroll

Ballymena cantered to a facile win over Carrick Rangers, who are now assured of Premiership football for a further season after 11th-placed Portadown lost to mid-Ulster neighbours Glenavon.

David Parkhouse drilled the ball into the net right-footed for the opener and then Mark Surgenor headed into his own net as the visitors found themselves 2-0 down within the first eight minutes.

Leroy Millar chipped Aaron Hogg for the home side's third as David Jeffrey's men exacted a measure of revenge for three previous league defeats by their opponents this season.

There was little at stake at Stangmore Park as Dungannon had already ensured safety from the drop while Warrenpoint's relegation from the top flight was confirmed on Tuesday night.

Marc Walsh broke the deadlock on the half hour as he took advantage of a slip by Johnny Leddy to cut inside a defender and whip the ball into the top corner.

Swifts skipper Ryan Mayse doubled the hosts' advantage just before half-time as he rifled the ball home.