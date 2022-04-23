Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Edinburgh City have secured the final promotion play-off place in Scottish League 2 after Stenhousemuir lost 3-1 at home to Stranraer.

The capital side's 2-1 win against Annan Athletic on Friday opened up a four-point gap between Edinburgh in fourth and fifth-placed Stenhousemuir.

But the latter could not get back to within point before next week's finale.

Kelty and Forfar drew 1-1, as did Albion Rovers and Stirling, and Cowdenbeath beat Elgin City 4-1.

At Ochilview, Stranraer moved into a three-goal lead through Ayrton Sonkur's opener and a double by James Hilton. Adam Brown got one back for Stenhousemuir, who finished with 10 men after goalkeeper Peter Urminsky picked up two bookings.

Forfar replaced Annan in second place with their draw against champions Kelty Hearts.

Dougie Hill put the hosts in front before half-time but Forfar were level by the 47th minute through Steven Warnock. The visitors then had Stefan McCluskey sent off for violent conduct but the result was enough to take them above Annan on goal difference.

Dale Carrick gave Stirling a first-half lead against Albion Rovers, who levelled on the hour through David Wilson.

Cowdenbeath will finish bottom and play in the Pyramid Play-off final but they got a resounding win at Elgin, with Samuel Ompreon and Scott Dunn putting the visitors 2-0 up.

Ross Draper got one back for Elgin but Liam Buchanan netted Cowden's third before a late own goal by Matthew Cooper.

They could face Lowland League winners winner Bonnyrigg Rose in the play-off final, after they took a 3-1 first-leg lead over Highland League counterparts Fraserburgh in the semi-finals.