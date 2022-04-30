Victory for Celtic, who are six points clear, over rivals Rangers will all but secure the Scottish Premiership title

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 1 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:15

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers will "go all out" for Old Firm victory as they try to derail Celtic's pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou's men hold a six-point advantage over their city rivals, who travel to Celtic Park on Sunday.

Victory for the leaders - who are 19 goals better off - will all but secure the title, with just three games remaining after this weekend's derby.

"We have to do everything for the win," Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst said.

"The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result. My objective is to have my players well prepared mentally and physically.

"I know my players will do everything on Sunday to get a good result, this is what they have continued to do through a hectic schedule."

Europa League semi-finalists Rangers, who suffered a 1-0 first-leg defeat away to RB Leipzig on Thursday, have lost the past two league derbies but did beat Celtic in their most recent meeting, an extra-time win in the Scottish Cup last four a fortnight ago.

The Ibrox side, under previous boss Steven Gerrard, also won the first Old Firm derby of the season in August. A repeat would cut the deficit to three points, keeping the Govan club's slim hopes of retaining the title alive.

Team news

Right-back Josip Juranovic is still missing for Celtic but midfielder Nir Bitton is in contention after returning to training.

Rangers are without top scorer Alfredo Morelos, forward Ianis Hagi and centre-back Filip Helander, who are all out for the season, while Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey and striker Kemar Roofe remain sidelined.

Defender Leon Balogun, who was shown a red card at Motherwell last weekend, is suspended.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We know we're now in the final stretch. We've literally got two weeks left and it's all done. It's a big game, we know it's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere.

"If we're successful, it gives us a hell of a chance of being champions. Looking forward to it."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We won an important semi-final [against Celtic in the Scottish Cup]. If you look at this season, we've won two and lost two. It's even, it's in the balance.

"Of course it's not in the balance where we are in the league, Celtic have the advantage by six points, so now we have to go and try get a good result to keep the belief that we can win the league."

Pick your Celtic and Rangers combined XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Match stats

Rangers right-back James Tavernier is one goal involvement short of his 100th in the Scottish Premiership, having currently been directly involved in 99 goals in 200 appearances in the competition (45 goals, 54 assists), which is the most of any player since his debut in the division in August 2016.

Only against Motherwell (five) has Celtic's Tom Rogic scored more Scottish Premiership goals than his four against Rangers. The Australian has scored in four of his last six Old Firm league starts.

Celtic's Jota has assisted a goal in four of his last five league appearances. He has nine assists overall in the league this term, and could become the first non-British player to assist over 10 goals in a single season in the top-flight for Celtic since Emilio Izaguirre in 2013-14.

Rangers have won five of their last six league games, although they lost the other to Celtic in April. They had only won three of their eight league matches prior to this.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 28 league games, winning each of their last 10 in a row on home soil.

When visiting Celtic Park as defending Scottish champions, Rangers have only won one of their last 13 league games there, a 1-3 victory in October 2010 under Walter Smith.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has lost both of his first two Old Firm derbies in the league as a manager; they only lost two of their previous 10 league games against Celtic under former boss Steven Gerrard before this.

Celtic have won both of their last two league meetings with Rangers; they last won three league Old Firm derbies in a row within a single season in 2003-04, when they won all four clashes.