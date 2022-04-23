Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Mistakes & unlucky decisions cost Man Utd in Arsenal defeat - Rangnick

Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League are over, says interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal moved the fourth-placed Gunners six points clear of United, who are sixth.

Arsenal have five games to play while United have four and are set to miss out on a third straight year in Europe's premier club competition.

"For me, even before the game it was not very likely, but after today's result it is gone, yes," said Rangnick.

Nuno Tavares' opener and a Bukayo Saka penalty put Arsenal 2-0 up, before Cristiano Ronaldo replied with his 100th Premier League goal.

Bruno Fernandes wasted the chance of a deserved equaliser as he dragged a second-half penalty against a post, before Granit Xhaka condemned United to their second loss in five days.

'There are a whole load of problems'

United suffered a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday but two days later the club announced that Erik ten Hag would become their next manager this summer, with Rangnick set to move into a consultancy role.

United midfielder Scott McTominay told BT Sport: "There are a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff and everything higher up.

"But for us, when you get home and take a look in the mirror, you can't be satisfied conceding three at Arsenal when we deserved to win the game.

"We had a half-decent game today but the belief, so big in football, it's just not there at the minute.

"The last four games are about pride for us. We have to finish as well as we can do. When the new coach comes in we need to be ready for everything."