Real Betis have only won four major trophies in their history

Real Betis won their first Copa del Rey since 2005 after beating Valencia on penalties in Seville.

USA teenager Yunus Musah was the only player to miss in the shootout with Juan Miranda scoring the winner for Betis, who were deserved winners.

Borja Iglesias powered in a close-range header from Hector Bellerin's cross to put them ahead.

Huro Duro was played through by Ilaix Moriba and chipped the ball over Claudio Bravo for the leveller.

Betis hit the post twice, through Sergio Canales and Juanmi.

Nabil Fekir and Iglesias were also denied winners in open play by Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It was only the fourth major trophy in Real Betis' history, having won the 1934-35 La Liga title and the Spanish Cup in 1977 and 2005. Captain Joaquin, 40, who came on and scored in the shootout, also played in that 2005 win.

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini lifted silverware for the first time since the 2015-16 League Cup final with Manchester City.

This was only the second Copa del Rey final not involving Barcelona or Real Madrid since 2010.