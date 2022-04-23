Real Betis won their first Copa del Rey since 2005 after beating Valencia on penalties in Seville.
USA teenager Yunus Musah was the only player to miss in the shootout with Juan Miranda scoring the winner for Betis, who were deserved winners.
Borja Iglesias powered in a close-range header from Hector Bellerin's cross to put them ahead.
Huro Duro was played through by Ilaix Moriba and chipped the ball over Claudio Bravo for the leveller.
Betis hit the post twice, through Sergio Canales and Juanmi.
Nabil Fekir and Iglesias were also denied winners in open play by Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
It was only the fourth major trophy in Real Betis' history, having won the 1934-35 La Liga title and the Spanish Cup in 1977 and 2005. Captain Joaquin, 40, who came on and scored in the shootout, also played in that 2005 win.
Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini lifted silverware for the first time since the 2015-16 League Cup final with Manchester City.
This was only the second Copa del Rey final not involving Barcelona or Real Madrid since 2010.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Bravo
- 19Bellerín
- 16PezzellaBooked at 72mins
- 5Bartra
- 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forMirandaat 105'minutes
- 21Rodríguez
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forGuardadoat 102'minutes
- 10CanalesSubstituted forTelloat 111'minutesBooked at 113mins
- 8FekirSubstituted forRuibalat 111'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 86'minutes
- 9IglesiasBooked at 95minsSubstituted forDa Silvaat 102'minutes
Substitutes
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 6Ruiz
- 11Tello
- 12Da Silva
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 23Sabaly
- 24Ruibal
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
Valencia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Mamardashvili
- 12Diakhaby
- 5GabrielBooked at 5mins
- 15AldereteBooked at 90mins
- 20FoulquierSubstituted forMusahat 100'minutes
- 6GuillamónBooked at 74minsSubstituted forRacicat 85'minutes
- 23Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forRendall Correiaat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Gayà
- 10SolerBooked at 98mins
- 19DuroSubstituted forGilat 85'minutes
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 2Rendall Correia
- 4Musah
- 8Racic
- 11Hélder Costa
- 13Cillessen
- 17Cheryshev
- 18Koindredi
- 21Gil
- 22de Sousa Mendonça
- 24Cömert
- 32Vázquez
- 37Mosquera
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 53,387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away25