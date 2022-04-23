Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal: Can you name other players to reach landmark?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Arsenal on Saturday to become the 33rd player to score 100 Premier League goals - but can you name the other 32 to have achieved the feat?
We've given you a clue for each one, giving you their total and the clubs for whom they scored the goals.
You have five minutes. Good luck.
Can you name the players with 100 Premier League goals?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
