Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|35
|23
|9
|3
|66
|27
|39
|78
|2
|Forfar
|35
|16
|11
|8
|57
|36
|21
|59
|3
|Annan Athletic
|35
|18
|5
|12
|63
|49
|14
|59
|4
|Edinburgh City
|35
|14
|10
|11
|43
|44
|-1
|52
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|35
|13
|9
|13
|47
|46
|1
|48
|6
|Stranraer
|35
|12
|8
|15
|48
|54
|-6
|44
|7
|Stirling
|35
|10
|9
|16
|36
|46
|-10
|39
|8
|Elgin
|35
|9
|10
|16
|33
|49
|-16
|37
|9
|Albion
|35
|9
|9
|17
|36
|58
|-22
|36
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|35
|7
|8
|20
|28
|48
|-20
|29