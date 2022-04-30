Close menu
Scottish League One
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Cove Rangers

Saturday 30th April 2022

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00MontroseMontrose
  • DumbartonDumbarton15:00ClydeClyde
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
  • Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00FalkirkFalkirk

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers352210370304076
2Airdrieonians35218667363171
3Montrose351514652322059
4Queen's Park351117750351550
5Falkirk35127164854-643
6Alloa35119154556-1142
7Peterhead35118164550-541
8Clyde35912143860-2239
9Dumbarton3587204670-2431
10East Fife3558222967-3823
