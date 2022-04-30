Dumbarton v Clyde

DumbartonDumbarton15:00ClydeClyde
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|35
|22
|10
|3
|70
|30
|40
|76
|2
|Airdrieonians
|35
|21
|8
|6
|67
|36
|31
|71
|3
|Montrose
|35
|15
|14
|6
|52
|32
|20
|59
|4
|Queen's Park
|35
|11
|17
|7
|50
|35
|15
|50
|5
|Falkirk
|35
|12
|7
|16
|48
|54
|-6
|43
|6
|Alloa
|35
|11
|9
|15
|45
|56
|-11
|42
|7
|Peterhead
|35
|11
|8
|16
|45
|50
|-5
|41
|8
|Clyde
|35
|9
|12
|14
|38
|60
|-22
|39
|9
|Dumbarton
|35
|8
|7
|20
|46
|70
|-24
|31
|10
|East Fife
|35
|5
|8
|22
|29
|67
|-38
|23