WatfordWatford1BurnleyBurnley2

Watford 1-2 Burnley: Two late goals lift Clarets five points clear of relegation zone

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments164

Jack Cork, Burnley, Watford
Jack Cork equalised for Burnley with a diving header before Josh Brownhill's late winner

Burnley scored twice in the final seven minutes to complete a dramatic comeback that pulled them five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and left hosts Watford on the brink of relegation.

Jack Cork's diving header from Charlie Taylor's left-wing cross cancelled out James Tarkowski's early own goal, before Josh Brownhill found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to spark jubilant scenes among the travelling fans and in the away dugout at Vicarage Road.

Watford had taken a deserved early lead when Juraj Kucka's fierce effort struck the crossbar before rebounding off the unfortunate Tarkowski and into the unguarded net.

The Hornets carried the greater threat in the first half, Kiko Femenia striking the near post from an inswinging corner and Joao Pedro blazing over the crossbar after escaping the Clarets defence.

Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes forced fine saves out of Ben Foster in the second half, but there was little the veteran goalkeeper could do about either of the visitors' late goals, which came in the space of three minutes.

The Hornets' 11th consecutive home defeat leaves them 12 points adrift of Burnley and Leeds - who play Manchester City later on Saturday - with only four games remaining.

More to follow.

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
  2. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
  3. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
  4. Squad number22Player nameSamir
  5. Squad number14Player nameKamara
  6. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
  7. Squad number6Player nameLouza
  8. Squad number33Player nameKucka
  9. Squad number23Player nameSarr
  10. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
  11. Squad number25Player nameDennis
Burnley

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
  6. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
  7. Squad number4Player nameCork
  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
  9. Squad number17Player nameLennon
  10. Squad number27Player nameVydra
  11. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
  1. Squad number2Player nameLowton
  2. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
  3. Squad number16Player nameStephens
Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 19Sissoko
  • 6Louza
  • 33KuckaBooked at 87mins
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 7King
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 16Gosling
  • 26Bachmann
  • 28Kalu
  • 39Kayembe

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 22CollinsBooked at 90mins
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 48mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeil
  • 4Cork
  • 8Brownhill
  • 17LennonSubstituted forLowtonat 89'minutes
  • 27VydraSubstituted forStephensat 90+2'minutes
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 25Norris
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
  • 44Costelloe
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
20,738

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Burnley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Burnley 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Dale Stephens replaces Matej Vydra.

  5. Booking

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Aaron Lennon.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Burnley 2. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Burnley 1. Jack Cork (Burnley) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

166 comments

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 16:59

    As an Everton fan I said last week their turnaround has been very impressive. Another good late win.
    37 points has been safe for a decade and they are getting closer to that.
    Championship deservedly looms large for us.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:07

      Sport Report replied:
      Under Dyche 0.8 points per game
      After Dyche 2.5 points per game

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 17:02

    Night, night Everton!

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 16:59

    Can't help but look back and laugh at all those top rated comments calling Burnley a disgrace for the sacking, saying it was a huge mistake, that Burnley are now guaranteed to go down!

    A lot of egg on many faces. When will popularist commenters ever learn.

    • Reply posted by Jake2703, today at 17:09

      Jake2703 replied:
      They didn’t clog their way to the win today either. They stayed patient & the first goal involved a number of passes & a great cross. Thoroughly deserved & could quite possibly be one of the best decisions made by a board threatened with relegation in a while.

  • Comment posted by Rob Olivier, today at 17:01

    Wow Burnley. The Great Escape!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:16

      Sport Report replied:
      When Frank Lampard's Everton lose to Chelsea tomorrow, they'll be 5 points adrift with 5 to play

  • Comment posted by RobbieGee2, today at 17:00

    It’s gonna be a Thriller of a relegation fight.

    Come on Burnley.

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 17:06

      Marc Worthington replied:
      No no I’ve just made a Michael Jackson comment again myself, I apologise in advance for my post everyone. 😆

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:03

    Beautifully done Burnley, next time please do not leave it so late to score, you kept us all worried right to the end.

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 17:20

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      Never in doubt

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 16:59

    Everton players and fans must have been smiling up until the 82nd minute of this match. They're not smiling now. And if Everton lose to Chelsea tomorrow, they'll be crying. 😭

    Well played Burnley. They never gave up. It would be great if Leeds could get a victory today, though that's highly unlikely. The Toffees would be in a very sticky situation.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:10

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Burnley it was not nice of you to play Everton and their fans like that. You upped their hopes and then shattered them ruthlessly.

  • Comment posted by petethefeet, today at 17:00

    Bye bye Everton

  • Comment posted by DexterandAlfie, today at 17:00

    Well done Burnley, I’d love it if Everton went down 😂

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:07

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Everton fans were so happy, then in the 82nd minute the nightmare started to unfolded.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 17:00

    How much fighting spirit has this Burnley side got? What a comeback!! Just put even more pressure on Everton now!! Brilliant effort and here’s hoping you stay up, you deserve it👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 17:04

    This is the moment were Everton fans will have that sinking feeling, butterflies, etc.

    Well done to Burnley, i knew the boys would do it. 2 steps from safety.

  • Comment posted by DegsyB, today at 17:03

    Neutral fan here, superb result for Burnley and although I dont support Chelsea neither, just want them to win to send toxic Everton further into the murk

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, today at 17:13

      shadow warrior replied:
      That’s not very neutral