Match ends, Watford 1, Burnley 2.
Burnley scored twice in the final seven minutes to complete a dramatic comeback that pulled them five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and left hosts Watford on the brink of relegation.
Jack Cork's diving header from Charlie Taylor's left-wing cross cancelled out James Tarkowski's early own goal, before Josh Brownhill found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to spark jubilant scenes among the travelling fans and in the away dugout at Vicarage Road.
Watford had taken a deserved early lead when Juraj Kucka's fierce effort struck the crossbar before rebounding off the unfortunate Tarkowski and into the unguarded net.
The Hornets carried the greater threat in the first half, Kiko Femenia striking the near post from an inswinging corner and Joao Pedro blazing over the crossbar after escaping the Clarets defence.
Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes forced fine saves out of Ben Foster in the second half, but there was little the veteran goalkeeper could do about either of the visitors' late goals, which came in the space of three minutes.
The Hornets' 11th consecutive home defeat leaves them 12 points adrift of Burnley and Leeds - who play Manchester City later on Saturday - with only four games remaining.
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.46
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.44
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number16Player nameStephensAverage rating
8.16
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 21Femenía
- 27Kabasele
- 22Samir
- 14Kamara
- 19Sissoko
- 6Louza
- 33KuckaBooked at 87mins
- 23Sarr
- 10João Pedro
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 7King
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 16Gosling
- 26Bachmann
- 28Kalu
- 39Kayembe
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 22CollinsBooked at 90mins
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 48mins
- 3Taylor
- 11McNeil
- 4Cork
- 8Brownhill
- 17LennonSubstituted forLowtonat 89'minutes
- 27VydraSubstituted forStephensat 90+2'minutes
- 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 25Norris
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
- 44Costelloe
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 20,738
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 1, Burnley 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Dale Stephens replaces Matej Vydra.
Booking
Nathan Collins (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Post update
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Aaron Lennon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Juraj Kucka (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Burnley 2. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Burnley 1. Jack Cork (Burnley) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
37 points has been safe for a decade and they are getting closer to that.
Championship deservedly looms large for us.
A lot of egg on many faces. When will popularist commenters ever learn.
Come on Burnley.
Well played Burnley. They never gave up. It would be great if Leeds could get a victory today, though that's highly unlikely. The Toffees would be in a very sticky situation.
Well done to Burnley, i knew the boys would do it. 2 steps from safety.