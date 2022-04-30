Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Cork equalised for Burnley with a diving header before Josh Brownhill's late winner

Burnley scored twice in the final seven minutes to complete a dramatic comeback that pulled them five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and left hosts Watford on the brink of relegation.

Jack Cork's diving header from Charlie Taylor's left-wing cross cancelled out James Tarkowski's early own goal, before Josh Brownhill found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to spark jubilant scenes among the travelling fans and in the away dugout at Vicarage Road.

Watford had taken a deserved early lead when Juraj Kucka's fierce effort struck the crossbar before rebounding off the unfortunate Tarkowski and into the unguarded net.

The Hornets carried the greater threat in the first half, Kiko Femenia striking the near post from an inswinging corner and Joao Pedro blazing over the crossbar after escaping the Clarets defence.

Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes forced fine saves out of Ben Foster in the second half, but there was little the veteran goalkeeper could do about either of the visitors' late goals, which came in the space of three minutes.

The Hornets' 11th consecutive home defeat leaves them 12 points adrift of Burnley and Leeds - who play Manchester City later on Saturday - with only four games remaining.

Burnley Burnley Burnley Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 4.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 4.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg No players have been substituted yet Burnley Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 7.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 7.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 8.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 7.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Stephens Average rating 8.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Match ends, Watford 1, Burnley 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 1, Burnley 2. Post update Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Dale Stephens replaces Matej Vydra. Booking Nathan Collins (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley). Post update Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Aaron Lennon. Post update Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Booking Juraj Kucka (Watford) is shown the yellow card. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 1, Burnley 2. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra following a set piece situation. Post update Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford). goal Goal! Goal! Watford 1, Burnley 1. Jack Cork (Burnley) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford). Post update Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.