Watford v Burnley

Defeat to Burnley would leave Watford on the brink of relegation

TEAM NEWS

Watford may need to assess Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Francisco Sierralta and Samuel Kalu, all of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury.

Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue.

A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in contention.

This game is expected to come too soon for Erik Pieters, who is set to resume full training next week.

Ben Mee, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's home form is obviously awful - they have lost 10 in a row at Vicarage Road - but they haven't played badly in all of those matches.

In their last home game, against Brentford, they only lost out in injury time and after coming close to nicking a late goal themselves.

You can probably see where I'm going here. I'm not being anti-Burnley either, I just feel Watford will win a game at some point and the best chance of that happening is going to be on Saturday, against the team one place above them.

Prediction: 2-1

The only side in the top four tiers of English football to lose more than 10 consecutive home league games are Rochdale, who suffered 14 straight defeats in Division Three North between 1931 and 1932

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford won their first Premier League home game against Burnley in February 2017 but are winless in their subsequent three matches against the Clarets at Vicarage Road (D1, L2).

Burnley have won five of their nine Premier League games against the Hornets, equivalent to 56%. Of sides they've faced at least five times in the competition, the only teams they have a better win rate against are Bournemouth (75%) and Hull City (67%).

Watford have failed to score in each of their last four league fixtures against Burnley.

Watford

This will be Watford's 300th Premier League match - coincidentally, opponents Burnley reach the same milestone on Saturday.

The Hornets could suffer their 14th Premier League home defeat of the season, equalling the record in the competition (set by Sunderland in 2002-03 and 2005-06 and matched by Huddersfield in 2018-19).

They have lost a division-high 23 matches this season.

The Hertfordshire side have conceded in each of their previous 21 Premier League home games. The last team to have a longer run without a top-flight shut-out at home were QPR (22 matches between August 1968 and August 1973).

Each of their last 84 top-flight goals have been scored from inside the penalty area, with their most recent long-range Premier League goal netted by Gerard Deulofeu against Cardiff on 22 February 2019.

Burnley

Burnley are vying to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2019.

This will be their first league game starting the day outside the relegation zone since a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on 21 August.

The 3-0 victory at Brighton on 19 February is their only win in 16 away league matches this season (D7, L8).

A league-high 21% of the Clarets' goals this season have come in the opening 15 minutes of games (six of 29).

They are unbeaten in their three Premier League matches under Mike Jackson (W2, D1). No manager has avoided defeat in each of their first four top-flight fixtures with Burnley.

Dwight McNeil has had 42 shots, including 12 on target, in the Premier League this season - both totals are the highest by a player who has not scored in the competition in 2021-22.

