Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
Crystal Palace came from behind to win at Southampton and boost their hopes of a top-half finish in the Premier League.
Oriol Romeu headed the hosts into an early lead on the south coast from a James Ward-Prowse corner.
But Palace then dominated possession and equalised in the second half through Eberechi Eze's first goal of the season.
Moments later they brought on top scorer Wilfried Zaha, who started on the bench in their only change to the side which drew 0-0 with Leeds last Monday.
And the Ivory Coast forward created a chance out of nothing to fire in a late winner and send Palace up to 12th in the table.
With four games left to play the Eagles are two points behind 10th-placed Newcastle as they aim to secure their first top-half finish since 2014-15.
More to follow.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.07
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
4.60
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
7.64
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
7.62
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35BednarekBooked at 16mins
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 11Redmond
- 6Romeu
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 23TellaSubstituted forElyounoussiat 80'minutes
- 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 65'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forS Armstrongat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lyanco
- 9A Armstrong
- 13Caballero
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Broja
- 19Djenepo
- 20Smallbone
- 24Elyounoussi
- 43Valery
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 2WardBooked at 45mins
- 23Gallagher
- 18McArthurBooked at 38mins
- 15SchluppSubstituted forOliseat 74'minutes
- 9J Ayew
- 14MatetaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forZahaat 64'minutes
- 10EzeSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 3Mitchell
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 8Kouyaté
- 11Zaha
- 12Hughes
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
Post update
Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Eberechi Eze.
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Nathan Tella.
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Clueless and weak from the management and team, an air of apathy is permeating throughout the lot of them.
Any team or player who is on a bad run or has a set of results that need breaking always, always do it against Saints.
