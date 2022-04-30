Close menu
SouthamptonSouthampton1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Late Wilfried Zaha winner seals Eagles fightback

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha scores at Southampton
Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to score the winner with his 12th league goal of the season

Crystal Palace came from behind to win at Southampton and boost their hopes of a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Oriol Romeu headed the hosts into an early lead on the south coast from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

But Palace then dominated possession and equalised in the second half through Eberechi Eze's first goal of the season.

Moments later they brought on top scorer Wilfried Zaha, who started on the bench in their only change to the side which drew 0-0 with Leeds last Monday.

And the Ivory Coast forward created a chance out of nothing to fire in a late winner and send Palace up to 12th in the table.

With four games left to play the Eagles are two points behind 10th-placed Newcastle as they aim to secure their first top-half finish since 2014-15.

More to follow.

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.03

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    5.77

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    5.46

  7. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    5.88

  10. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    6.06

  11. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.07

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.35

  2. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    4.75

  3. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    4.60

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.57

  2. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.91

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.81

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.83

  10. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.84

  11. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.64

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    8.37

  3. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.62

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35BednarekBooked at 16mins
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 11Redmond
  • 6Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 23TellaSubstituted forElyounoussiat 80'minutes
  • 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 65'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forS Armstrongat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Broja
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 43Valery

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 2WardBooked at 45mins
  • 23Gallagher
  • 18McArthurBooked at 38mins
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forOliseat 74'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 14MatetaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forZahaat 64'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 3Mitchell
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 11Zaha
  • 12Hughes
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.

  6. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  11. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Eberechi Eze.

  14. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Nathan Tella.

  19. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Duckwhisperer, today at 17:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AJC, today at 17:17

    Fair play to Palace. Saints are absolute dog cr@p and the manager is not capable of turning it around.
    Clueless and weak from the management and team, an air of apathy is permeating throughout the lot of them.
    Any team or player who is on a bad run or has a set of results that need breaking always, always do it against Saints.
    Palace, not won after going behind all season, come to Southampton....

  • Comment posted by Goomantoong, today at 17:17

    When Saints trying to protect a one goal lead, the outcome is as predictable as day follows night. The second half stats tell the story. Will they never learn.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:15

    What a strange team the Saints are. So inconsistent !

  • Comment posted by atilla the pun, today at 17:14

    Glad to see Wilf get the winner - Ward Prowse normally kicks him off the pitch

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:12

    You could see that happening in the second half. Ralph at daily again for not changing the system to get us back on top to counter act them.

  • Comment posted by Spanish Costas, today at 17:12

    Shocking ref.. And I say that as a Palace fan, we both got some very poor decisions but Saints probably more so, especially in the first half. Best team won over the 90 minutes though..

  • Comment posted by quasarchef, today at 17:11

    ... the Messiah should have had the boot long ago, we will get now where with Ralph, he's had enough time by now, so please bye bye........

    • Reply posted by lapos, today at 17:16

      lapos replied:
      I imagine it's not so easy when your board keeps selling your best players. They will probably cash in on JWP in the summer too.

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel Kan, today at 17:10

    That's thrown the battle for 9th wide open.

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:09

    Eagles triumphant against a fumbling Saints team, where Shane Long spent more time prone on the pitch than standing whenever anyone trod on his shadow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool34257286226482
2Man City33255380215980
3Chelsea33199568284066
4Arsenal331931152401260
5Tottenham331841156381858
6Man Utd351510105452255
7West Ham34157125244852
8Wolves34154153332149
9Brighton351014113442-844
10Newcastle351110144056-1643
11Leicester32119124751-442
12Crystal Palace34914114542341
13Aston Villa33124174446-240
14Brentford34117164149-840
15Southampton35913134158-1740
16Burnley34713143146-1534
17Leeds33810153868-3034
18Everton3285193455-2129
19Watford3464243269-3722