Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to score the winner with his 12th league goal of the season

Crystal Palace came from behind to win at Southampton and boost their hopes of a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Oriol Romeu headed the hosts into an early lead on the south coast from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

But Palace then dominated possession and equalised in the second half through Eberechi Eze's first goal of the season.

Moments later they brought on top scorer Wilfried Zaha, who started on the bench in their only change to the side which drew 0-0 with Leeds last Monday.

And the Ivory Coast forward created a chance out of nothing to fire in a late winner and send Palace up to 12th in the table.

With four games left to play the Eagles are two points behind 10th-placed Newcastle as they aim to secure their first top-half finish since 2014-15.

Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.