Southampton v Crystal Palace

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scored a direct free-kick in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace earlier this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are likely to be without full-back Tino Livramento until 2023 after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Brighton.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could return to the squad after nearly five months out with a hamstring problem.

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has recovered from the minor issue which saw him miss the draw with Leeds.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic is pushing for a recall after a thigh injury kept him out of the previous two games.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both these sides are in mid-table and on paper don't have much to play for but it's so tight in there they could finish anywhere between ninth and 15th, and a top-half finish is worth fighting for.

This is actually really difficult to predict, because neither side is exactly flying form-wise - they've both managed one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five games - but I'm going with Southampton because they are at home.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won just twice in 21 top-flight trips to face Southampton (D5, L14).

Saints have scored in all 21 of their top-flight home matches against Palace.

Southampton

Southampton have one win from their last nine matches in all competitions (D2, L6).

Saints have lost just four of their 17 Premier League home games this season (W6, D7).

James Ward-Prowse has scored a career-best nine top-flight goals this season, but only one of those has come at St Mary's.

Five of Ward-Prowse's goals this term have come from outside the box, more than any other player in the division, and four of those were direct free-kicks.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have gone three top-flight games without a win (D1, L2).

Palace have collected 15 points in 2022, with only Watford, Everton and Norwich City picking up fewer.

The Eagles have won half of their games in all competitions with Jean-Philippe Mateta starts, compared to just 17% when he doesn't.

Jordan Ayew is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance this weekend.

