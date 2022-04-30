Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister found the net with his second penalty of the match

Alexis Mac Allister missed a penalty before scoring from the spot as Brighton produced an excellent away performance to beat a sluggish Wolves at Molineux.

The Argentine forward saw his a first-half penalty - awarded when Roman Saiss handballed a Solly March cross - strike the foot of the post but then whipped home from the spot nine minutes later after Willy Boly had brought down Danny Welbeck.

Graham Potter's side showed pockets of their vibrant style throughout to create a flow of chances, with Leandro Trossard applying a composed and classy finish to seal the points on 70 minutes.

Wolves' only effort on target too 84 minutes to arrive on a day where they were out-thought and out-played, as Brighton continued a gritty run of form which has seen them only losing one of their last six - to title-chasing Manchester City - picking up 11 points in the process.

Yves Bissouma added a third from 20 yards, finding the bottom corner after a break that epitomised the visitors' display. Brighton move up to ninth on 44 points - their best ever return in the Premier League - while Wolves stay eighth and have now lost three in a row without scoring.

Brighton back to very best

There can be no greater example of Brighton's adventurous approach than the fact Marc Cucurella - the left centre-back in a back three - was powering forward to cross into the box in the build-up to Bissouma's late finish.

Their freedom and ambition proved too much for Wolves, whose fans poured out of the ground in the closing stages.

This was Brighton's biggest league win of the season and they started with intent, with Enock Mwepu twice forcing Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action before the penalty award.

Referee Simon Hooper checked Saiss' handball on the touchline monitor, only for Mac Allister to miss Brighton's third penalty in a row in 2022.

He duly wrestled the ball off Trossard to try again when Boly had tripped the ever-willing Welbeck and though Sa got a hand to the effort, it sent Potter's side into half-time with a deserved lead.

Cucurella was superb - seeing more of the ball than any player and completing 87% of his passes - while Welbeck created three chances for others in a selfless display and 20-year-old Moises Caicedo offered a blend of bite and composure in midfield.

Brighton had lost six in a row from February into March but this win further demonstrates that they have now rediscovered their very best form.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 15 Boly 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 8 Neves 32 Dendoncker 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 17 Fábio Silva 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 1 Malheiro de Sá

15 Boly

16 Coady Booked at 21mins

27 Saïss

22 Nélson Semedo Substituted for Castro Otto at 53' minutes

8 Neves Substituted for Neto at 45' minutes

32 Dendoncker

28 João Moutinho

3 Aït-Nouri

17 Fábio Silva Substituted for Jiménez at 45' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Booked at 72mins Substitutes 5 Marçal

7 Neto

9 Jiménez

11 Machado Trincão

19 Castro Otto

20 Tomás Oliveira

21 Ruddy

24 Gomes

39 Cundle Brighton Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 20 March 8 Bissouma 25 Caicedo 11 Trossard 12 Mwepu 10 Mac Allister 18 Welbeck 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella Booked at 60mins

20 March Substituted for Lamptey at 87' minutes

8 Bissouma

25 Caicedo

11 Trossard Substituted for Groß at 89' minutes

12 Mwepu Substituted for Webster at 63' minutes

10 Mac Allister

18 Welbeck Substitutes 2 Lamptey

4 Webster

9 Maupay

13 Groß

14 Lallana

17 Alzate

23 Steele

24 Duffy

58 Ferguson Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 31,243 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Post update Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by João Moutinho following a fast break. Post update Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck. Post update Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by José Sá. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Leandro Trossard. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Solly March. goal Goal! Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Solly March. Post update Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan. Post update Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo. Post update Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Solly March. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yves Bissouma. Post update Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward