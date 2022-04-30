Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Mac Allister, Trossard and Bissouma earn excellent away win

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments51

Alexis Mac Allister finds the net with his second penalty of the match
Alexis Mac Allister found the net with his second penalty of the match

Alexis Mac Allister missed a penalty before scoring from the spot as Brighton produced an excellent away performance to beat a sluggish Wolves at Molineux.

The Argentine forward saw his a first-half penalty - awarded when Roman Saiss handballed a Solly March cross - strike the foot of the post but then whipped home from the spot nine minutes later after Willy Boly had brought down Danny Welbeck.

Graham Potter's side showed pockets of their vibrant style throughout to create a flow of chances, with Leandro Trossard applying a composed and classy finish to seal the points on 70 minutes.

Wolves' only effort on target too 84 minutes to arrive on a day where they were out-thought and out-played, as Brighton continued a gritty run of form which has seen them only losing one of their last six - to title-chasing Manchester City - picking up 11 points in the process.

Yves Bissouma added a third from 20 yards, finding the bottom corner after a break that epitomised the visitors' display. Brighton move up to ninth on 44 points - their best ever return in the Premier League - while Wolves stay eighth and have now lost three in a row without scoring.

Brighton back to very best

There can be no greater example of Brighton's adventurous approach than the fact Marc Cucurella - the left centre-back in a back three - was powering forward to cross into the box in the build-up to Bissouma's late finish.

Their freedom and ambition proved too much for Wolves, whose fans poured out of the ground in the closing stages.

This was Brighton's biggest league win of the season and they started with intent, with Enock Mwepu twice forcing Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action before the penalty award.

Referee Simon Hooper checked Saiss' handball on the touchline monitor, only for Mac Allister to miss Brighton's third penalty in a row in 2022.

He duly wrestled the ball off Trossard to try again when Boly had tripped the ever-willing Welbeck and though Sa got a hand to the effort, it sent Potter's side into half-time with a deserved lead.

Cucurella was superb - seeing more of the ball than any player and completing 87% of his passes - while Welbeck created three chances for others in a selfless display and 20-year-old Moises Caicedo offered a blend of bite and composure in midfield.

Brighton had lost six in a row from February into March but this win further demonstrates that they have now rediscovered their very best form.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.17

  2. Squad number15Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    4.14

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    4.49

  4. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    3.85

  5. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    3.95

  6. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    5.75

  7. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    3.88

  8. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    4.36

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    3.67

  10. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    4.35

  11. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    3.92

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    3.97

  2. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    3.72

  3. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    3.82

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    8.18

  2. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    8.20

  3. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    8.48

  4. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    8.73

  5. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    8.27

  6. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    8.63

  7. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    8.58

  8. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.67

  9. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    8.44

  10. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    8.29

  11. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    8.46

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    8.53

  2. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    8.02

  3. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    8.27

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 15Boly
  • 16CoadyBooked at 21mins
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 53'minutes
  • 8NevesSubstituted forNetoat 45'minutes
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forJiménezat 45'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 5Marçal
  • 7Neto
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 24Gomes
  • 39Cundle

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 60mins
  • 20MarchSubstituted forLampteyat 87'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 25Caicedo
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forGroßat 89'minutes
  • 12MwepuSubstituted forWebsterat 63'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 13Groß
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 58Ferguson
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
31,243

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  3. Post update

    Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by João Moutinho following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by José Sá.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Leandro Trossard.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Solly March.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Solly March.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Solly March.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:16

    Lage must go. He is taking the club backwards.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 17:20

      kennycanuck replied:
      If the "stars" on his team move this Summer, it's going to be
      a tough 22/23 season.

  • Comment posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 17:14

    If we keep on churning out performances and results like that then I really fear for us next season. Can’t see where another goal or point is coming from to be honest. Absolutely shocking and I think Lage will soon be looking for his next club to manage if this continues. WTID

  • Comment posted by gully2525, today at 17:13

    Thanks for the 3 points Lawro 😁 just tip a United win next week and we will have another 3. UTA 👏

  • Comment posted by johnyandthecat, today at 17:12

    Embarrassing. Not what Wolves are about. Feel sorry for STH’s who deserve better. Well played Brighton, though; a well deserved victory.

  • Comment posted by Sarah, today at 17:10

    Caicedo flourishing under Potter. Up the albion!

  • Comment posted by Gill, today at 17:09

    I had some optimism today with the return of Ruben Neves to the starting line-up but even our usual shining light couldn’t produce the required result - he may not be at his best yet due to recovery as he was taken off so I remain hopeful; the only positive is that it may remove the spotlight from some of our players, in particular the afore mentioned Neves, when the transfer window opens.

  • Comment posted by Honest, today at 17:09

    Another great result for Brighton. Another huge win when Maupay hasn't got on the pitch.
    GP take note - field the right team and you have a far better chance of getting a result

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 17:08

    Super Seagulls. Up to 9th. Just wait until our strikers arrive.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 17:11

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      I,d settle for one that can stick it in the net!

  • Comment posted by Cheekychops, today at 17:08

    Another couple of results like this and Bruno will be on his way.

  • Comment posted by Westwood , today at 17:07

    Rubbish have been for a last few games

  • Comment posted by winter sun traitor, today at 17:06

    Flatulent Fosun said champions league within 5 years !
    We now know they lied !!!! I fear there growing bored & disillusioned.
    They’ve suddenly realised even more money is required.x

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 17:06

    Brilliant stuff Albion! Dominated in every department.