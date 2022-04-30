Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Alexis Mac Allister missed a penalty before scoring from the spot as Brighton produced an excellent away performance to beat a sluggish Wolves at Molineux.
The Argentine forward saw his a first-half penalty - awarded when Roman Saiss handballed a Solly March cross - strike the foot of the post but then whipped home from the spot nine minutes later after Willy Boly had brought down Danny Welbeck.
Graham Potter's side showed pockets of their vibrant style throughout to create a flow of chances, with Leandro Trossard applying a composed and classy finish to seal the points on 70 minutes.
Wolves' only effort on target too 84 minutes to arrive on a day where they were out-thought and out-played, as Brighton continued a gritty run of form which has seen them only losing one of their last six - to title-chasing Manchester City - picking up 11 points in the process.
Yves Bissouma added a third from 20 yards, finding the bottom corner after a break that epitomised the visitors' display. Brighton move up to ninth on 44 points - their best ever return in the Premier League - while Wolves stay eighth and have now lost three in a row without scoring.
Brighton back to very best
There can be no greater example of Brighton's adventurous approach than the fact Marc Cucurella - the left centre-back in a back three - was powering forward to cross into the box in the build-up to Bissouma's late finish.
Their freedom and ambition proved too much for Wolves, whose fans poured out of the ground in the closing stages.
This was Brighton's biggest league win of the season and they started with intent, with Enock Mwepu twice forcing Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action before the penalty award.
Referee Simon Hooper checked Saiss' handball on the touchline monitor, only for Mac Allister to miss Brighton's third penalty in a row in 2022.
He duly wrestled the ball off Trossard to try again when Boly had tripped the ever-willing Welbeck and though Sa got a hand to the effort, it sent Potter's side into half-time with a deserved lead.
Cucurella was superb - seeing more of the ball than any player and completing 87% of his passes - while Welbeck created three chances for others in a selfless display and 20-year-old Moises Caicedo offered a blend of bite and composure in midfield.
Brighton had lost six in a row from February into March but this win further demonstrates that they have now rediscovered their very best form.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 15Boly
- 16CoadyBooked at 21mins
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 53'minutes
- 8NevesSubstituted forNetoat 45'minutes
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forJiménezat 45'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 5Marçal
- 7Neto
- 9Jiménez
- 11Machado Trincão
- 19Castro Otto
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 24Gomes
- 39Cundle
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 3CucurellaBooked at 60mins
- 20MarchSubstituted forLampteyat 87'minutes
- 8Bissouma
- 25Caicedo
- 11TrossardSubstituted forGroßat 89'minutes
- 12MwepuSubstituted forWebsterat 63'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 9Maupay
- 13Groß
- 14Lallana
- 17Alzate
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 58Ferguson
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 31,243
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Post update
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by João Moutinho following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by José Sá.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Leandro Trossard.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Solly March.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Solly March.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Solly March.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
Post update
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho.
