Newcastle United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are edging closer to returns from respective foot and calf issues but this game will come too soon for them.

Liverpool will be without striker Roberto Firmino as he continues to struggle with a foot injury.

Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas missed the midweek win over Villarreal with non-Covid related illness and both could return to the squad this weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villarreal did not really pose Liverpool too many problems in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, but I'd expect Newcastle to be much more of a threat going forward.

After winning four games in a row, the Magpies will be full of confidence but, if that means they are even slightly more open than usual this weekend, that will suit Jurgen Klopp's side.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Will Kennard from Chase & Status

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4, L6).

Liverpool are aiming to go five top-flight games unbeaten at St James' Park for the first time since May 1969.

The Reds have failed to win seven of their previous 10 league trips to face Newcastle (D3, L4).

Newcastle United

Newcastle could win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014 under Alan Pardew, a run that included a 1-0 home victory over Liverpool.

The Magpies have won six consecutive home league matches and have lost just one of their last 12 top-flight games at St James' Park.

Newcastle have lost all five league fixtures this season against the current top four.

Bruno Guimaraes has scored three goals and assisted one in his past three Premier League appearances.

Liverpool

Liverpool have taken 37 points from their last 39 available in the Premier League (W12, D1).

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost one of the past 27 matches in all competitions (W21, D5).

The Reds are unbeaten in all 10 of their away fixtures in 2022 (W8, D2).

Liverpool have won all four Premier League matches this season played at 12:30pm (UK time) on a Saturday by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Mohamed Salah has scored in six of his last seven league starts against Newcastle, but has just one goal in four top-flight matches at St James' Park.

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team