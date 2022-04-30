Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nathan Ake's second-half goal ensured City retained the advantage in the Premier League title race

Manchester City produced the perfect response to Premier League title rivals Liverpool by outclassing Leeds United to regain top spot.

City needed the win after Liverpool had overtaken them earlier in the day with victory at Newcastle - and they produced a highly impressive display in Elland Road's hothouse that also prolonged the relegation worries for Jesse Marsch's side.

The reigning Premier League champions went ahead in the 13th minute when Rodri glanced home Phil Foden's free-kick and while Leeds were spirited, they barely tested visiting keeper Ederson until the game was lost.

City doubled their advantage nine minutes after the break from another set-piece, Nathan Ake pouncing from close range when Foden's corner was headed down by Ruben Dias.

Foden was City's brilliant orchestrator and he was involved again when he set up the third for Gabriel Jesus with 12 minutes left, before Fernadinho added the fourth with virtually the last kick of the game.

The win means City are a point ahead of Liverpool, with four games left for both teams.

Man City survive cauldron in style

It is now a case of who blinks first in the title race. Liverpool put the pressure on Manchester City by going to in-form Newcastle United and winning in the lunchtime game.

For the late game, manager Pep Guardiola had to consider not only the challenges posed by the traditional fearsome atmosphere inside Elland Road and a Leeds United side desperate for the points, but also this coming Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Guardiola left Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez on the bench to keep them fresh for the test of protecting a 4-3 lead in Spain.

The strategy worked as City came through in relative comfort in what was always going to be a tough physical examination.

City were helped by Leeds' struggles to defend those set-pieces, with Rodri glancing home the first goal with ease early on and Ake being allowed too much time to turn in the second.

The pressure will be on every game for City now, with Liverpool also showing no signs of slipping up, but this was imperious from Guardiola's men, who were simply too good for a Leeds side who showed lots of commitment but lacked quality and threat.

Foden was behind all of City's best work, a spectacular talent, a creator who adds a tireless work-rate and strength to his many other qualities.

With their Premier League lead restored, City's pursuit of glory now moves on to the Bernabeu.

Leeds still in trouble

Leeds have experienced something of a bounce since the sacking of the beloved Marcelo Bielsa in February, and his replacement with Marsch, but they are still in real danger of the drop.

Burnley's remarkable renaissance since sacking Sean Dyche and replacing him with Mike Jackson has set nerves jangling at Elland Road - and even louder at Everton.

Leeds showed their spirit was intact and the magnificent, noisy support of their followers can never be doubted as they continued to give deafening backing to their side even with the game gone.

Marsch, however, needs to somehow find goals in the latest absence of main striker Patrick Bamford and the loss of the influential Stuart Dallas to what looked like a serious injury when he flew into a challenge on Jack Grealish.

Dallas, under-rated outside Leeds, is the glue which helps to hold the side together and he will be a major loss.

Leeds cannot allow this comprehensive defeat by a side of City's class to inflict too much damage on morale. There is no time for that and there is no shame in being beaten by such quality.

They must refocus for two tough upcoming games, away to Arsenal and at home to Chelsea. Everton may have two games in hand, but have a tough run-in of their own - and Leeds have what might be five crucial extra points on the board.

Player of the match Foden Phil Foden with an average of 7.71 Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Leeds United Avg Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 5.61 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 5.48 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.34 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 5.32 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 5.28 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 5.21 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 5.21 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.18 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 5.11 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 4.95 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.92 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 4.91 Squad number 42 Player name Greenwood Average rating 4.65 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 4.24 Manchester City Avg Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.71 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 7.49 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 7.48 Squad number 25 Player name Fernandinho Average rating 7.47 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.47 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 7.36 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 7.29 Squad number 11 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 7.25 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 7.21 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 7.19 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.14 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 7.03 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.96 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 6.46

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 5-4-1 1 Meslier 15 Dallas 2 Ayling 5 Koch 21 Struijk 3 Firpo 10 Raphinha 43 Klich 23 Phillips 22 Harrison 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

15 Dallas Substituted for James at 45+7' minutes

2 Ayling

5 Koch

21 Struijk

3 Firpo Booked at 6mins Substituted for Gelhardt at 62' minutes

10 Raphinha

43 Klich

23 Phillips

22 Harrison

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Greenwood at 83' minutes Substitutes 13 Klaesson

14 Llorente

20 James

26 Bate

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

42 Greenwood

46 Shackleton Man City Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Ederson 27 Cancelo 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 6 Aké 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 7 Sterling 47 Foden 10 Grealish 9 Gabriel Jesus 31 Ederson

27 Cancelo Booked at 68mins

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte

6 Aké Substituted for Zinchenko at 60' minutes

16 Rodri Substituted for Fernandinho at 83' minutes

8 Gündogan

7 Sterling

47 Foden Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 80' minutes

10 Grealish Booked at 14mins

9 Gabriel Jesus Substitutes 11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

17 De Bruyne

20 Bernardo Silva

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

56 Egan-Riley

79 Mbete

87 McAtee Referee: Paul Tierney Attendance: 35,771 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester City 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester City 4. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 0, Manchester City 4. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Post update Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United). Post update Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus. Post update Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a through ball. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Aymeric Laporte tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva. Post update Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United). Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Rodrigo. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Rodri. Post update Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United). Post update Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward