Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins scored his ninth league goal of the season

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League with defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The tame loss, coupled with Burnley's dramatic comeback win at Watford, leaves the Canaries bottom of the table and 13 points from safety with four games to play.

Their fans continued to support as a relegation that has looked on the cards for some time was confirmed.

Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the first half, capitalising on a slip from Brandon Williams before lashing high into the net.

Williams' error summed up Norwich's season, as did their lack of potency in front of goal. They created limited openings, while Villa hit the woodwork in each half.

Danny Ings added a late goal in stoppage time to add to Norwich's misery.

The low-key win for Villa ends a five-match winless run, lifts them to 13th in the table and takes them to the 40-point mark.

More to follow

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Aston Villa Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Chambers Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Iroegbunam Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 7.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 7.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Norwich City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Byram Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Dowell Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 4.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 5.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 4.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 46 Player name Rowe Average rating 4.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Martínez 2 Cash 16 Chambers 5 Mings 27 Digne 47 Iroegbunam 31 Bailey 7 McGinn 41 J Ramsey 23 Coutinho 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash

16 Chambers Booked at 44mins

5 Mings

27 Digne

47 Iroegbunam Booked at 61mins Substituted for Douglas Luiz at 73' minutes

31 Bailey Substituted for Ings at 40' minutes Booked at 65mins

7 McGinn

41 J Ramsey Booked at 67mins

23 Coutinho Substituted for Buendía at 76' minutes

11 Watkins Substitutes 4 Konsa

6 Douglas Luiz

10 Buendía

15 Traoré

18 Young

19 Nakamba

20 Ings

25 Olsen

33 Chukwuemeka Norwich Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Krul 2 Aarons 5 Hanley 3 Byram 21 Williams 8 Gilmour 16 Normann 10 Dowell 20 Lees-Melou 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons Booked at 23mins

5 Hanley

3 Byram

21 Williams

8 Gilmour

16 Normann

10 Dowell

20 Lees-Melou Substituted for Sargent at 67' minutes Substituted for Rupp at 81' minutes

17 Rashica Substituted for Rowe at 78' minutes

22 Pukki Substitutes 4 Gibson

7 Rupp

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

24 Sargent

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe Referee: John Brooks Attendance: 40,290 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0. goal Goal! Goal! Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City). Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City). Post update Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa). Post update Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City). Post update Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Joshua Sargent because of an injury. Post update Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa). Post update Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Ings. Post update Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica. Post update Offside, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward