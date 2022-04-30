Close menu
Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City: Canaries relegated from Premier League

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments80

Ollie Watkins scores for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins scored his ninth league goal of the season

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League with defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The tame loss, coupled with Burnley's dramatic comeback win at Watford, leaves the Canaries bottom of the table and 13 points from safety with four games to play.

Their fans continued to support as a relegation that has looked on the cards for some time was confirmed.

Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the first half, capitalising on a slip from Brandon Williams before lashing high into the net.

Williams' error summed up Norwich's season, as did their lack of potency in front of goal. They created limited openings, while Villa hit the woodwork in each half.

Danny Ings added a late goal in stoppage time to add to Norwich's misery.

The low-key win for Villa ends a five-match winless run, lifts them to 13th in the table and takes them to the 40-point mark.

More to follow

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.63

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.73

  3. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number47Player nameIroegbunam
    Average rating

    6.80

  7. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.90

  8. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.39

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.77

  10. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    7.04

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.18

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.07

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.54

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.27

  4. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.25

  6. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.24

  7. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    4.98

  8. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    5.06

  9. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.94

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    5.01

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.90

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    3.99

  2. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    4.00

  3. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    4.46

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 16ChambersBooked at 44mins
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 47IroegbunamBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 73'minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forIngsat 40'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 7McGinn
  • 41J RamseyBooked at 67mins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 76'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 4Konsa
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Ings
  • 25Olsen
  • 33Chukwuemeka

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 23mins
  • 5Hanley
  • 3Byram
  • 21Williams
  • 8Gilmour
  • 16Normann
  • 10Dowell
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forSargentat 67'minutesSubstituted forRuppat 81'minutes
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forRoweat 78'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 4Gibson
  • 7Rupp
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 24Sargent
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
40,290

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).

  9. Post update

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  13. Post update

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Joshua Sargent because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Ings.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.

