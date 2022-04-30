Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0.
Norwich were relegated from the Premier League with defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
The tame loss, coupled with Burnley's dramatic comeback win at Watford, leaves the Canaries bottom of the table and 13 points from safety with four games to play.
Their fans continued to support as a relegation that has looked on the cards for some time was confirmed.
Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the first half, capitalising on a slip from Brandon Williams before lashing high into the net.
Williams' error summed up Norwich's season, as did their lack of potency in front of goal. They created limited openings, while Villa hit the woodwork in each half.
Danny Ings added a late goal in stoppage time to add to Norwich's misery.
The low-key win for Villa ends a five-match winless run, lifts them to 13th in the table and takes them to the 40-point mark.
More to follow
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 16ChambersBooked at 44mins
- 5Mings
- 27Digne
- 47IroegbunamBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 73'minutes
- 31BaileySubstituted forIngsat 40'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 7McGinn
- 41J RamseyBooked at 67mins
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 76'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 4Konsa
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10Buendía
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 20Ings
- 25Olsen
- 33Chukwuemeka
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2AaronsBooked at 23mins
- 5Hanley
- 3Byram
- 21Williams
- 8Gilmour
- 16Normann
- 10Dowell
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forSargentat 67'minutesSubstituted forRuppat 81'minutes
- 17RashicaSubstituted forRoweat 78'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 4Gibson
- 7Rupp
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 24Sargent
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 40,290
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Norwich City 0. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).
Post update
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Post update
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Joshua Sargent because of an injury.
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
