Aston Villa v Norwich City

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith says he is looking forward to facing his former club Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson and winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after the pair missed last weekend's draw with Leicester.

Left-back Lucas Digne remains out with a collarbone issue.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury.

Lukas Rupp is back from a knee problem, while Kenny McLean is nursing a broken toe but will have an injection to try to make himself available.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann is out with a hip flexor issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa got a point at Leicester last time out after four straight defeats but they really need a win and a good performance here after slipping down the table in recent weeks.

Norwich are even more desperate for points and could be relegated on Saturday if they lose and Burnley beat Watford.

Unfortunately for the Canaries it is just a question now of when they go down, not if.

They didn't play too well against Newcastle last time out and it felt as if one or two of them had already accepted they would be falling through the trap door.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Norwich City, including each of the last four.

The Villans could win five consecutive top-flight matches against the same opponent for the first time since a similar streak versus Birmingham City between October 2005 and April 2010.

Norwich are winless in their last their last eight top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3, L5).

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's first goalless draw of the campaign against Leicester City last weekend ended a run of four defeats.

Villa have lost four of their last seven Premier League games against sides bottom of the table, more than they did in their first 37 matches against the league's lowest-ranked side.

Philippe Coutinho has failed to score or assist in his last five Premier League appearances - he recorded four goals and three assists in his first eight games for the club.

Norwich City

Norwich are the first Premier League side to lose eight matches by at least three goals in three different campaigns.

If the Canaries concede on Saturday they will become the first Premier League club to conceded 70 goals or more in three different seasons.

Norwich have the fewest shots (327), fewest shots on target (97), lowest shot conversion rate (6.7%) and lowest expected goals total (31.5) of all Premier League sides this season.

Boss Dean Smith is looking to become the first former Aston Villa manager to win against his old side in the Premier League. Smith has failed with one attempt, Martin O'Neill did so twice and Ron Atkinson five times.

