Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa15:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith
Norwich City head coach Dean Smith says he is looking forward to facing his former club Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson and winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after the pair missed last weekend's draw with Leicester.

Left-back Lucas Digne remains out with a collarbone issue.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury.

Lukas Rupp is back from a knee problem, while Kenny McLean is nursing a broken toe but will have an injection to try to make himself available.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann is out with a hip flexor issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa got a point at Leicester last time out after four straight defeats but they really need a win and a good performance here after slipping down the table in recent weeks.

Norwich are even more desperate for points and could be relegated on Saturday if they lose and Burnley beat Watford.

Unfortunately for the Canaries it is just a question now of when they go down, not if.

They didn't play too well against Newcastle last time out and it felt as if one or two of them had already accepted they would be falling through the trap door.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Will Kennard from Chase & Status

Teemu Pukki has scored 10 goals and assisted three of Norwich's 22 Premier League goals. His share of 59% is the highest of any player

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Norwich City, including each of the last four.
  • The Villans could win five consecutive top-flight matches against the same opponent for the first time since a similar streak versus Birmingham City between October 2005 and April 2010.
  • Norwich are winless in their last their last eight top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3, L5).

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa's first goalless draw of the campaign against Leicester City last weekend ended a run of four defeats.
  • Villa have lost four of their last seven Premier League games against sides bottom of the table, more than they did in their first 37 matches against the league's lowest-ranked side.
  • Philippe Coutinho has failed to score or assist in his last five Premier League appearances - he recorded four goals and three assists in his first eight games for the club.

Norwich City

  • Norwich are the first Premier League side to lose eight matches by at least three goals in three different campaigns.
  • If the Canaries concede on Saturday they will become the first Premier League club to conceded 70 goals or more in three different seasons.
  • Norwich have the fewest shots (327), fewest shots on target (97), lowest shot conversion rate (6.7%) and lowest expected goals total (31.5) of all Premier League sides this season.
  • Boss Dean Smith is looking to become the first former Aston Villa manager to win against his old side in the Premier League. Smith has failed with one attempt, Martin O'Neill did so twice and Ron Atkinson five times.

My Aston Villa XI

Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Norwich XI

Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33255380215980
2Liverpool33247285226379
3Chelsea33199568284066
4Arsenal331931152401260
5Tottenham331841156381858
6Man Utd351510105452255
7West Ham34157125244852
8Wolves33154143329449
9Newcastle341110134055-1543
10Leicester32119124751-442
11Brighton34914113142-1141
12Brentford34117164149-840
13Southampton34913124056-1640
14Crystal Palace33814114341238
15Aston Villa32114174246-437
16Leeds33810153868-3034
17Burnley33613142945-1631
18Everton3285193455-2129
19Watford3364233167-3622
20Norwich3356222269-4721
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport