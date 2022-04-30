Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women7Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2

Women's Super League: Khadija Shaw nets four to lift Manchester City to third

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City players celebrate scoring against Brighton
Khadija Shaw (second from right) has scored eight WSL goals this season

Khadija Shaw scored four goals as Manchester City hammered Brighton to climb to third in the Women's Super League.

Shaw struck twice in the first 12 minutes and when Caroline Weir quickly added another the game seemed over.

Brighton pulled two back before half-time, but Shaw scored two more and Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp also netted after the break.

Victory was City's 11th in a row in all competitions.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33KennedySubstituted forMaceat 73'minutes
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 19WeirSubstituted forAngeldahlat 78'minutes
  • 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 63'minutes
  • 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 78'minutes
  • 15HempSubstituted forBlakstadat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 17Kullberg
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forKerkdijkat 62'minutes
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8ConnollySubstituted forSimpkinsat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 87'minutes
  • 18CarterSubstituted forWhelanat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 7Whelan
  • 12Bance
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  3. Booking

    Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Megan Connolly.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Lee Geum-Min.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Caroline Weir.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Khadija Shaw.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Georgia Stanway is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alanna Kennedy.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Lauren Hemp.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Aileen Whelan replaces Danielle Carter.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women19144153104346
3Man City Women20132550222841
4Man Utd Women20116340182239
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

