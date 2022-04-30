Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Khadija Shaw (second from right) has scored eight WSL goals this season

Khadija Shaw scored four goals as Manchester City hammered Brighton to climb to third in the Women's Super League.

Shaw struck twice in the first 12 minutes and when Caroline Weir quickly added another the game seemed over.

Brighton pulled two back before half-time, but Shaw scored two more and Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp also netted after the break.

Victory was City's 11th in a row in all competitions.

More to follow