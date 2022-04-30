Match ends, Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Khadija Shaw scored four goals as Manchester City hammered Brighton to climb to third in the Women's Super League.
Shaw struck twice in the first 12 minutes and when Caroline Weir quickly added another the game seemed over.
Brighton pulled two back before half-time, but Shaw scored two more and Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp also netted after the break.
Victory was City's 11th in a row in all competitions.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33KennedySubstituted forMaceat 73'minutes
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 10Stanway
- 24Walsh
- 19WeirSubstituted forAngeldahlat 78'minutes
- 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 63'minutes
- 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 78'minutes
- 15HempSubstituted forBlakstadat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 34Benameur
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 17Kullberg
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forKerkdijkat 62'minutes
- 2Koivisto
- 10Kaagman
- 8ConnollySubstituted forSimpkinsat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 15Green
- 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 87'minutes
- 18CarterSubstituted forWhelanat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 7Whelan
- 12Bance
- 19Simpkins
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Booking
Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Megan Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Lee Geum-Min.
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Caroline Weir.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Khadija Shaw.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Georgia Stanway is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alanna Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Lauren Hemp.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Aileen Whelan replaces Danielle Carter.