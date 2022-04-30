Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Manchester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 17Kullberg
  • 20Williams
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8Connolly
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9Lee
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 7Whelan
  • 12Bance
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp tries a through ball, but Caroline Weir is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  7. Post update

    Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women19144153104346
3Man City Women20132546212541
4Man Utd Women20116340182239
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2181122233-1125
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

