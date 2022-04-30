Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lewis Ferguson scores from the penalty spot

Dundee have been officially consigned to the Scottish Premiership's bottom two after defeat by Aberdeen.

It leaves Mark McGhee's side five points behind second-bottom St Johnstone - and 13 adrift of Aberdeen and St Mirren - with three games left.

Lewis Ferguson's second-half penalty settled the game after Dundee had the better of a thrilling first half.

Two good saves from Joe Lewis denied the visitors while Calvin Ramsay headed off the home goalline.

Ending their run of two straight home defeats means Aberdeen cannot now finish bottom and are eight clear of Saints.

Defeat after three consecutive draws leaves Dundee still waiting for a victory in 11 games since McGhee succeeded James McPake as manager.

There were no threats of going naked this week from McGhee should his side claim that first win, but his side revealed in full their collective belief in their ability to escape relegation despite a shaky start at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said he had picked as attacking a line-up as he could for what he viewed as game that could all but secure their Premiership status and they showed their own intent right from kick-off.

Restored to the side, striker Christian Ramirez tapped the ball to Lewis Ferguson and the Scotland midfielder launched a long-range looping shot over the head of Harrison Sharp and on to the roof of the net with the 21-year-old almost caught off his line as the goalkeeper's third first-team appearance started nervously.

He wasn't the only one, with Aberdeen's bright start soon overshadowed by defending that all too often left the home support with heads in hands.

Fine saves from Lewis denied Danny Mullen and Paul McMullen as Aberdeen were twice caught in possession, while Paul McGowan had cries for a penalty waved away by referee Willie Collum as another effort looked to strike a home arm.

A couple of Ramirez though balls put Aberdeen on the front foot after the break, but home calls for a penalty were denied as Jack MacKenzie was tackled by Cammy Kerr then Vicente Besuijen prodded wide.

Ramsay had to head a Ryan Sweeney header off the line at the other end, while visiting goalkeeper Sharp got down low to save well from Ramirez.

Aberdeen finally got the penalty they had craved when left-back Jordan Marshall's lazy leg upended Jonny Hayes and Ferguson slotted his 16th goal of the season.

There was still time for Josh Mulligan to head a chance of an equaliser wastefully over as Dundee are left in a head-to-head with St Johnstone to settle automatic relegation spot and the play-off spot.

