Dundee have been officially consigned to the Scottish Premiership's bottom two after defeat by Aberdeen.
It leaves Mark McGhee's side five points behind second-bottom St Johnstone - and 13 adrift of Aberdeen and St Mirren - with three games left.
Lewis Ferguson's second-half penalty settled the game after Dundee had the better of a thrilling first half.
Two good saves from Joe Lewis denied the visitors while Calvin Ramsay headed off the home goalline.
Ending their run of two straight home defeats means Aberdeen cannot now finish bottom and are eight clear of Saints.
Defeat after three consecutive draws leaves Dundee still waiting for a victory in 11 games since McGhee succeeded James McPake as manager.
There were no threats of going naked this week from McGhee should his side claim that first win, but his side revealed in full their collective belief in their ability to escape relegation despite a shaky start at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said he had picked as attacking a line-up as he could for what he viewed as game that could all but secure their Premiership status and they showed their own intent right from kick-off.
Restored to the side, striker Christian Ramirez tapped the ball to Lewis Ferguson and the Scotland midfielder launched a long-range looping shot over the head of Harrison Sharp and on to the roof of the net with the 21-year-old almost caught off his line as the goalkeeper's third first-team appearance started nervously.
He wasn't the only one, with Aberdeen's bright start soon overshadowed by defending that all too often left the home support with heads in hands.
Fine saves from Lewis denied Danny Mullen and Paul McMullen as Aberdeen were twice caught in possession, while Paul McGowan had cries for a penalty waved away by referee Willie Collum as another effort looked to strike a home arm.
A couple of Ramirez though balls put Aberdeen on the front foot after the break, but home calls for a penalty were denied as Jack MacKenzie was tackled by Cammy Kerr then Vicente Besuijen prodded wide.
Ramsay had to head a Ryan Sweeney header off the line at the other end, while visiting goalkeeper Sharp got down low to save well from Ramirez.
Aberdeen finally got the penalty they had craved when left-back Jordan Marshall's lazy leg upended Jonny Hayes and Ferguson slotted his 16th goal of the season.
There was still time for Josh Mulligan to head a chance of an equaliser wastefully over as Dundee are left in a head-to-head with St Johnstone to settle automatic relegation spot and the play-off spot.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number29Player nameBarronAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.06
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number20Player nameJenksAverage rating
5.12
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameSharpAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
3.45
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
2.96
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.22
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameMulliganAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number22Player nameDaley-CampbellAverage rating
2.67
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 22Ramsay
- 5Gallagher
- 27Bates
- 3MacKenzie
- 29Barron
- 19Ferguson
- 10BesuijenBooked at 30mins
- 9RamírezSubstituted forJenksat 69'minutes
- 17HayesSubstituted forMontgomeryat 77'minutes
- 7Watkins
Substitutes
- 4Considine
- 11Montgomery
- 15McGeouch
- 16Ojo
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 21Polvara
- 25Woods
- 28Ruth
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Sharp
- 2KerrSubstituted forDaley-Campbellat 89'minutes
- 6McGhee
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMcCowanat 69'minutes
- 26AdamSubstituted forMulliganat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10McGowan
- 18McMullan
- 9Mullen
- 77McGinnSubstituted forRuddenat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 8Byrne
- 12Chapman
- 15Mulligan
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 21Welsh
- 22Daley-Campbell
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 13,747
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.
Post update
Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).
Booking
Josh Mulligan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Vontae Daley-Campbell replaces Cammy Kerr.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zak Rudden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke McCowan with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Post update
Hand ball by Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.