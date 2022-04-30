Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1MotherwellMotherwell0

Dundee United 1-0 Motherwell: United take huge step towards Europe

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Dylan Levitt sweeps in Dundee United's opener in the first half
Dundee United took a significant step towards securing European football as they beat Motherwell at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership.

Dylan Levitt's deflected strike prior to the interval proved enough for a first win in four matches.

It puts fourth-place three points clear of Ross County and four above Motherwell.

The visitors applied late pressure but have just one win in 15 games since the turn of the year.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 20Neilson
  • 12Edwards
  • 29Graham
  • 2SmithBooked at 88mins
  • 17Meekison
  • 4MulgrewBooked at 56mins
  • 19Levitt
  • 33McMannSubstituted forNiskanenat 74'minutes
  • 9McNultySubstituted forClarkat 80'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forSpörleat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 50O'Donnell
  • 53Macleod
  • 58Anim Cudjoe

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5MugabiBooked at 76mins
  • 14OjalaSubstituted forEffordat 64'minutes
  • 4Lamie
  • 8O'Hara
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 87mins
  • 27GossBooked at 55mins
  • 3Carroll
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forDonnellyat 80'minutes
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields

Substitutes

  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Efford
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 32Nirennold
  • 41Connolly
  • 45Mahon
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
6,250

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Ross Graham tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Graham (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Shields with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Spörle replaces Tony Watt.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  17. Post update

    Joseph Efford (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Booking

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34274380196185
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts351710851351661
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Ross County351011144554-941
6Motherwell351010153954-1540
7Livingston35128153844-644
8Hibernian351011143238-641
9Aberdeen35109164044-439
10St Mirren35912143151-2039
11St Johnstone35710182246-2431
12Dundee35511193059-2926
View full Scottish Premiership table

