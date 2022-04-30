Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dylan Levitt sweeps in Dundee United's opener in the first half

Dundee United took a significant step towards securing European football as they beat Motherwell at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership.

Dylan Levitt's deflected strike prior to the interval proved enough for a first win in four matches.

It puts fourth-place three points clear of Ross County and four above Motherwell.

The visitors applied late pressure but have just one win in 15 games since the turn of the year.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Dundee United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Neilson Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Graham Average rating 7.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Meekison Average rating 7.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 8.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 7.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name McNulty Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Spörle Average rating 7.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 7.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 5.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 5.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 3.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 3.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10