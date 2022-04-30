Match ends, Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0.
Dundee United took a significant step towards securing European football as they beat Motherwell at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership.
Dylan Levitt's deflected strike prior to the interval proved enough for a first win in four matches.
It puts fourth-place three points clear of Ross County and four above Motherwell.
The visitors applied late pressure but have just one win in 15 games since the turn of the year.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number20Player nameNeilsonAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number29Player nameGrahamAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number9Player nameMcNultyAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
7.34
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.26
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
5.75
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
3.13
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Siegrist
- 20Neilson
- 12Edwards
- 29Graham
- 2SmithBooked at 88mins
- 17Meekison
- 4MulgrewBooked at 56mins
- 19Levitt
- 33McMannSubstituted forNiskanenat 74'minutes
- 9McNultySubstituted forClarkat 80'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forSpörleat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 7Niskanen
- 10Clark
- 13Eriksson
- 22Freeman
- 26Mochrie
- 50O'Donnell
- 53Macleod
- 58Anim Cudjoe
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 5MugabiBooked at 76mins
- 14OjalaSubstituted forEffordat 64'minutes
- 4Lamie
- 8O'Hara
- 16SlatteryBooked at 87mins
- 27GossBooked at 55mins
- 3Carroll
- 7WoolerySubstituted forDonnellyat 80'minutes
- 26Tierney
- 29Shields
Substitutes
- 18Cornelius
- 20Efford
- 22Donnelly
- 23Grimshaw
- 32Nirennold
- 41Connolly
- 45Mahon
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 6,250
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).
Post update
Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).
Post update
Hand ball by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Ross Graham tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Graham (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Shields with a cross.
Booking
Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Spörle replaces Tony Watt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Liam Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Post update
Joseph Efford (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).