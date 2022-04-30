Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0St MirrenSt Mirren1

St Johnstone 0-1 St Mirren: Home side slip closer to relegation play-off

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Greg Kiltie gives St Mirren the lead in the second half
Greg Kiltie (centre) gives St Mirren the lead in the second half

St Johnstone slipped ever closer to a Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after falling to defeat to St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.

Greg Kiltie's second-half goal left the Perth club eight points adrift in second bottom with three games left.

But with Dundee losing at Aberdeen, St Johnstone remain five clear of automatic relegation.

For St Mirren, their first win in five put daylight between themselves and St Johnstone.

And manager Stephen Robinson will have been impressed with the number of chances his side created in a dominant showing by his side.

More to follow.

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    5.39

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.04

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.34

  5. Squad number27Player nameSang
    Average rating

    4.35

  6. Squad number29Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    4.82

  7. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    6.14

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    6.81

  11. Squad number23Player nameÇiftçi
    Average rating

    5.27

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    3.25

  2. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    3.40

  4. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.40

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.43

  2. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.17

  3. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.49

  4. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    6.20

  6. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    6.60

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    6.26

  9. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    8.52

  10. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    1.70

  11. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.44

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.30

  2. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.75

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Clark
  • 19Rooney
  • 6GordonBooked at 80mins
  • 4McCart
  • 27SangSubstituted forMiddletonat 59'minutes
  • 29Hallberg
  • 8DavidsonSubstituted forMayat 75'minutes
  • 24Booth
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 59'minutes
  • 22Hendry
  • 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forBairat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Cleary
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 34Butterfield

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22FraserBooked at 77mins
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5McCarthy
  • 2TaitBooked at 90mins
  • 13Gogic
  • 43Ronan
  • 3Tanser
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forFlynnat 82'minutes
  • 10Main
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forBrophyat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 7Jones
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 26Lyness
  • 39Smith
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
4,253

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  5. Booking

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy replaces Alex Greive.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Tait with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  11. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie.

  15. Booking

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Scott Tanser tries a through ball, but Alex Greive is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34274380196185
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts351710851351661
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Ross County351011144554-941
6Motherwell351010153954-1540
7Livingston35128153844-644
8Hibernian351011143238-641
9Aberdeen35109164044-439
10St Mirren35912143151-2039
11St Johnstone35710182246-2431
12Dundee35511193059-2926
View full Scottish Premiership table

