Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 1.
St Johnstone slipped ever closer to a Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after falling to defeat to St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.
Greg Kiltie's second-half goal left the Perth club eight points adrift in second bottom with three games left.
But with Dundee losing at Aberdeen, St Johnstone remain five clear of automatic relegation.
For St Mirren, their first win in five put daylight between themselves and St Johnstone.
And manager Stephen Robinson will have been impressed with the number of chances his side created in a dominant showing by his side.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number27Player nameSangAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number29Player nameHallbergAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
5.27
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
5.40
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
1.70
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
7.44
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
7.75
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Clark
- 19Rooney
- 6GordonBooked at 80mins
- 4McCart
- 27SangSubstituted forMiddletonat 59'minutes
- 29Hallberg
- 8DavidsonSubstituted forMayat 75'minutes
- 24Booth
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 59'minutes
- 22Hendry
- 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forBairat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 5Cleary
- 7May
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 18MacPherson
- 34Butterfield
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Alnwick
- 22FraserBooked at 77mins
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5McCarthy
- 2TaitBooked at 90mins
- 13Gogic
- 43Ronan
- 3Tanser
- 11KiltieSubstituted forFlynnat 82'minutes
- 10Main
- 21GreiveSubstituted forBrophyat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 7Jones
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 12Henderson
- 16Erhahon
- 26Lyness
- 39Smith
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 4,253
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Booking
Richard Tait (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy replaces Alex Greive.
Post update
Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Tait with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie.
Booking
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Scott Tanser tries a through ball, but Alex Greive is caught offside.