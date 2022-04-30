Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Greg Kiltie (centre) gives St Mirren the lead in the second half

St Johnstone slipped ever closer to a Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after falling to defeat to St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.

Greg Kiltie's second-half goal left the Perth club eight points adrift in second bottom with three games left.

But with Dundee losing at Aberdeen, St Johnstone remain five clear of automatic relegation.

For St Mirren, their first win in five put daylight between themselves and St Johnstone.

And manager Stephen Robinson will have been impressed with the number of chances his side created in a dominant showing by his side.

