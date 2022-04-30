Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Ross County 0.
Ross County put themselves in the driving seat for a European place after a deserved Scottish Premiership draw at Hearts moved the Highlanders a point clear of sixth-placed Motherwell.
The visitors, who had to dig in late on, will feel to hey were worth three points after Jordan White's first-half goal was ruled out for a marginal offside call.
Hearts, who huffed and puffed in possession, improved after the interval but failed to make the most of their second-half opportunities.
The result has no bearing on the league position of Scottish Cup finalists Hearts, who sealed third spot prior to the split.
But the point could be vital for County, who now hold a cushion over Motherwell in their quest to secure European football for the first time in their history.
Prior to Saturday, this season's three league encounters had served up high-level entertainment, with an average of three goals per game. More of the same was the message from a bumper Tynecastle crowd.
County started promisingly and asked all the early questions as they pressed Hearts' depleted backline with aggression.
Connor Randall forced Craig Gordon to get low to his right with a strike from range that skimmed off the greasy turf before Toby Sibbick got his body in the way of a close-range effort from Blair Spittal.
The visitors were then denied by the lineman's flag as Spittal's inch-perfect ball from deep on the right was slid into the net by White.
It was the tightest of margins, a call that VAR will be key in deciding when it is introduced next winter.
Hearts were subjected to speculative first-half efforts from Ben Woodburn and Barrie McKay as County's well-organised backline nullified the home attack.
But Robbie Neilson's side posed a greater threat after the break as Josh Ginnelly skied over from close range and Liam Boyce was denied by Ross Laidlaw when through one on one.
McKay and Boyce then had efforts drift narrowly past either post as County, whose only real second-half chance came from a Ross Callachan shot that was saved by the foot of Gordon, dug deep to earn a precious point.
Man of the match - Connor Randall
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.74
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
6.96
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.53
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
5.67
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 15Moore
- 21Sibbick
- 17Cochrane
- 12Atkinson
- 5Haring
- 9WoodburnSubstituted forHallidayat 70'minutes
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forSimmsat 70'minutes
- 30Ginnelly
- 10Boyce
- 18McKay
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 20Simms
- 48Thomas
- 49Tait
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 15WatsonBooked at 67mins
- 16Iacovitti
- 3Vokins
- 4Cancola
- 22TillsonBooked at 59mins
- 7Spittal
- 8CallachanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSamuelat 78'minutes
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forHungboat 78'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forPatonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Paton
- 10Samuel
- 11Sims
- 18Burroughs
- 19Ramsay
- 20Drysdale
- 21Munro
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 16,699
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Ross County 0.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joseph Hungbo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Jordan White.
Post update
Foul by Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Blair Spittal (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Post update
Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Blair Spittal tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.