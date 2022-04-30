Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County striker Jordan White (right) had a first-half goal chopped off for a marginal offside call

Ross County put themselves in the driving seat for a European place after a deserved Scottish Premiership draw at Hearts moved the Highlanders a point clear of sixth-placed Motherwell.

The visitors, who had to dig in late on, will feel to hey were worth three points after Jordan White's first-half goal was ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Hearts, who huffed and puffed in possession, improved after the interval but failed to make the most of their second-half opportunities.

The result has no bearing on the league position of Scottish Cup finalists Hearts, who sealed third spot prior to the split.

But the point could be vital for County, who now hold a cushion over Motherwell in their quest to secure European football for the first time in their history.

Prior to Saturday, this season's three league encounters had served up high-level entertainment, with an average of three goals per game. More of the same was the message from a bumper Tynecastle crowd.

County started promisingly and asked all the early questions as they pressed Hearts' depleted backline with aggression.

Connor Randall forced Craig Gordon to get low to his right with a strike from range that skimmed off the greasy turf before Toby Sibbick got his body in the way of a close-range effort from Blair Spittal.

The visitors were then denied by the lineman's flag as Spittal's inch-perfect ball from deep on the right was slid into the net by White.

It was the tightest of margins, a call that VAR will be key in deciding when it is introduced next winter.

Hearts were subjected to speculative first-half efforts from Ben Woodburn and Barrie McKay as County's well-organised backline nullified the home attack.

But Robbie Neilson's side posed a greater threat after the break as Josh Ginnelly skied over from close range and Liam Boyce was denied by Ross Laidlaw when through one on one.

McKay and Boyce then had efforts drift narrowly past either post as County, whose only real second-half chance came from a Ross Callachan shot that was saved by the foot of Gordon, dug deep to earn a precious point.

Man of the match - Connor Randall

The former Hearts full-back was key to County's attacking play in the first half and put in a tireless defensive shift after the break

More to follow.

