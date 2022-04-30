Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0Ross CountyRoss County0

Hearts 0-0 Ross County: Visitors enhance hopes of securing European football with well-earned point

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County striker Jordan White (right) had a first-half goal chopped off for a marginal offside call
Ross County put themselves in the driving seat for a European place after a deserved Scottish Premiership draw at Hearts moved the Highlanders a point clear of sixth-placed Motherwell.

The visitors, who had to dig in late on, will feel to hey were worth three points after Jordan White's first-half goal was ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Hearts, who huffed and puffed in possession, improved after the interval but failed to make the most of their second-half opportunities.

The result has no bearing on the league position of Scottish Cup finalists Hearts, who sealed third spot prior to the split.

But the point could be vital for County, who now hold a cushion over Motherwell in their quest to secure European football for the first time in their history.

Prior to Saturday, this season's three league encounters had served up high-level entertainment, with an average of three goals per game. More of the same was the message from a bumper Tynecastle crowd.

County started promisingly and asked all the early questions as they pressed Hearts' depleted backline with aggression.

Connor Randall forced Craig Gordon to get low to his right with a strike from range that skimmed off the greasy turf before Toby Sibbick got his body in the way of a close-range effort from Blair Spittal.

The visitors were then denied by the lineman's flag as Spittal's inch-perfect ball from deep on the right was slid into the net by White.

It was the tightest of margins, a call that VAR will be key in deciding when it is introduced next winter.

Hearts were subjected to speculative first-half efforts from Ben Woodburn and Barrie McKay as County's well-organised backline nullified the home attack.

But Robbie Neilson's side posed a greater threat after the break as Josh Ginnelly skied over from close range and Liam Boyce was denied by Ross Laidlaw when through one on one.

McKay and Boyce then had efforts drift narrowly past either post as County, whose only real second-half chance came from a Ross Callachan shot that was saved by the foot of Gordon, dug deep to earn a precious point.

Man of the match - Connor Randall

Connor Randall
The former Hearts full-back was key to County's attacking play in the first half and put in a tireless defensive shift after the break

More to follow.

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.09

  2. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.14

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.21

  4. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.81

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    7.25

  8. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.11

  9. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.60

  10. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    5.69

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.74

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.72

  2. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    6.96

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    6.22

  4. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.39

  5. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    6.13

  7. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.49

  8. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.10

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    7.09

  11. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.53

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.60

  2. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.38

  3. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    5.67

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 15Moore
  • 21Sibbick
  • 17Cochrane
  • 12Atkinson
  • 5Haring
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forHallidayat 70'minutes
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forSimmsat 70'minutes
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Simms
  • 48Thomas
  • 49Tait

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 15WatsonBooked at 67mins
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3Vokins
  • 4Cancola
  • 22TillsonBooked at 59mins
  • 7Spittal
  • 8CallachanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSamuelat 78'minutes
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forHungboat 78'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forPatonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Paton
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 18Burroughs
  • 19Ramsay
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 23Hungbo
  • 24Paton
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
16,699

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joseph Hungbo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Jordan White.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  14. Post update

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Blair Spittal (Ross County).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

  18. Post update

    Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Blair Spittal tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34274380196185
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts351710851351661
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Ross County351011144554-941
6Motherwell351010153954-1540
7Livingston35128153844-644
8Hibernian351011143238-641
9Aberdeen35109164044-439
10St Mirren35912143151-2039
11St Johnstone35710182246-2431
12Dundee35511193059-2926
View full Scottish Premiership table

