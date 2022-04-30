Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scott Pittman bagged the winner on a record-breaking day

Livingston leapfrogged Hibernian to seventh place in the Scottish Premiership as Scott Pittman's goal secured a home victory.

Both sides are now guaranteed survival after defeats for bottom two St St Johnstone and Dundee.

Livingston, who welcomed back manager David Martindale from illness, struggled in the first half but came out firing in the second.

And a beautiful second-half move saw Pittman earn the points.

It was a perfect way to break the record as Livingston's leading appearance maker in the top flight.

More to follow.

