Match ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 0.
Livingston leapfrogged Hibernian to seventh place in the Scottish Premiership as Scott Pittman's goal secured a home victory.
Both sides are now guaranteed survival after defeats for bottom two St St Johnstone and Dundee.
Livingston, who welcomed back manager David Martindale from illness, struggled in the first half but came out firing in the second.
And a beautiful second-half move saw Pittman earn the points.
It was a perfect way to break the record as Livingston's leading appearance maker in the top flight.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameKonovalovAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number15Player nameBoyesAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
5.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number12Player nameSotoAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.07
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number2Player nameClarkeAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number34Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
5.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMitchellAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
4.26
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Konovalov
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 15Boyes
- 18HoltBooked at 90mins
- 8PittmanBooked at 86mins
- 24KellyBooked at 90mins
- 14BaileySubstituted forForrestat 66'minutes
- 19NoubleSubstituted forSotoat 90+4'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forSibbaldat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 16Lewis
- 17Forrest
- 21McMillan
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 36Maley
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 4Hanlon
- 16StevensonSubstituted forMitchellat 81'minutes
- 2Clarke
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 11Newell
- 3Doig
- 80HendersonBooked at 90mins
- 34MelkersenBooked at 51mins
- 25ScottSubstituted forJasperat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Mueller
- 19Mitchell
- 20Jasper
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 32Campbell
- 33Bushiri
- 36Delferriere
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 0.
Booking
Sean Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Demetri Mitchell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Boyes (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Joel Nouble.
Booking
Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Harry Clarke (Hibernian).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Matt Macey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Post update
Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).
Post update
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.