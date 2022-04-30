Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1HibernianHibernian0

Livingston 1-0 Hibernian: Pittman's goal sends Livi seventh

Scott Pittman celebrates
Scott Pittman bagged the winner on a record-breaking day

Livingston leapfrogged Hibernian to seventh place in the Scottish Premiership as Scott Pittman's goal secured a home victory.

Both sides are now guaranteed survival after defeats for bottom two St St Johnstone and Dundee.

Livingston, who welcomed back manager David Martindale from illness, struggled in the first half but came out firing in the second.

And a beautiful second-half move saw Pittman earn the points.

It was a perfect way to break the record as Livingston's leading appearance maker in the top flight.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 15Boyes
  • 18HoltBooked at 90mins
  • 8PittmanBooked at 86mins
  • 24KellyBooked at 90mins
  • 14BaileySubstituted forForrestat 66'minutes
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forSotoat 90+4'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forSibbaldat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 16Lewis
  • 17Forrest
  • 21McMillan
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 36Maley

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forMitchellat 81'minutes
  • 2Clarke
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 11Newell
  • 3Doig
  • 80HendersonBooked at 90mins
  • 34MelkersenBooked at 51mins
  • 25ScottSubstituted forJasperat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Mueller
  • 19Mitchell
  • 20Jasper
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri
  • 36Delferriere
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 0.

  3. Booking

    Sean Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Demetri Mitchell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Boyes (Livingston).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Joel Nouble.

  7. Booking

    Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clarke (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Matt Macey.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  15. Booking

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Andrew Shinnie.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

