ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0WiganWigan Athletic3

Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Wigan Athletic: Latics promoted as League One champions

Wigan Athletic players celebrate Max Power's first-half goal against Shrewsbury
Max Power's first-half strike was his first goal since scoring against Doncaster on 15 January

Will Keane scored twice as Wigan Athletic secured promotion to the Championship and the League One title with a clinical victory over Shrewsbury.

The Latics only had to draw to be sure of returning to the second tier, but needed three points to be certain of going up as champions.

An anxious final day was in prospect having wasted two previous chances to seal promotion.

However, Max Power's tap-in just before the break settled the nerves and Keane's penalty and calm finish wrapped up victory for a side who were just a point away from relegation last season.

Wigan's return to the second tier of English football comes two years after they dropped out of the Championship following a points penalty for going into administration.

Rotherham's win over Gillingham took the Millers up as runners up, while MK Dons had to settle for third spot and a play-off place despite a 5-0 thrashing of Plymouth Argyle, who missed out on the top six.

The urgency and attacking intent shown by Leam Richardson's Wigan side was clear from the off with Kell Watts heading over after a well-worked short corner and Power's 30-yard free-kick forcing Shrews keeper Marko Marosi in a fine save.

The pressure told when the ball fell kindly for Power to score the opener from close range two minutes before the interval and the same player was involved in the second goal when his shot from outside box was handled by a diving Tom Flanagan.

Keane knocked in the spot-kick and grabbed his second of the afternoon when he got on the end of James McClean's free-kick.

Wigan back after two years of turmoil

Will Keane scores from the penalty spot for Wigan Athletic
Will Keane's penalty made it 2-0 five minutes after the restart

To understand what it means to win promotion back to the Championship, it is important to know what Wigan have been through in less than two years.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, few considered them at risk of imminent financial instability.

In July 2020, however, they entered administration when their Hong Kong owners conceded they could not support them financially, throwing an already chaotic season into further disarray.

With a 12-point deduction looming, the Latics had six games left to build a cushion on the relegation places to avoid the drop to League One.

Under former boss Paul Cook they put up quite the fight, including beating Hull City 8-0 to equal the biggest victory in Championship history, losing just once in their final 15 games, but their spirited efforts were not enough.

A failed appeal against the points deduction followed, as did a fan-led crowdfunding campaign to save the club - leading to more than £600,000 being raised.

Cook - and many of the club's squad - left the Latics just before they tentatively began the 2020-21 League One season.

In March 2021, Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi bought the club after an ill-fated deal with a Spanish consortium collapsed, ending nearly a year of financial uncertainty, and the club later avoided relegation to League Two by just a point.

This season, under Richardson's stewardship, the club has reached the FA Cup fourth round - as well as the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy - as the turnaround began.

Just one defeat in their final 13 games saw Richardson claw them over the line to restore their place in English football's second tier.

'A phenomenal achievement' - analysis

Bill Rice - Sports Editor, BBC Radio Manchester

It's only just over a year since Wigan Athletic's future was secured with a takeover bringing the club out of administration, so to earn promotion back to the Championship as champions is a phenomenal achievement.

The consortium led by Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has delivered on their promises, providing boss Leam Richardson with the tools to build a promotion-winning squad, and he has done just that, even overcoming the loss of striker Charlie Wyke, who suffered a cardiac arrest in November that ended his season.

Becoming a stable Championship club was the aim from day one and they are halfway there. This Wigan might not be as swashbuckling or pretty on the eye as sides of years gone by, but they are efficient, dangerous and manage games as well as anyone - and have performers right across the pitch to call upon when required.

The goalkeeper and defence have been solid and stable, the midfield pairing of Tom Naylor and Max Power have won battles all season long, and - in forwards like Will Keane and Callum Lang - the Latics have match-winners when required.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 15:42

    Well done to Wigan and to league top goal scorer Will Keane. All them years of Injury struggles you never gave up and have shown this season what you can do!

  • Comment posted by peflhefj, today at 15:41

    After what you boys went though massive congratulations from a Leicester fan and by the way the second worse thing in your towns illustrious history was knocking the casino down .Enjoy your promotion.

  • Comment posted by Tic-Tic -BOOM, today at 15:40

    Tics-tic-Boom!!

  • Comment posted by And Jemson has won it, today at 15:39

    Referee clearly had Wigan on his accumulator. 3 soft set piece decisions resulted in 3 goals. See you back in League One in 23/24.

  • Comment posted by Bren, today at 15:32

    Well done Wigan, enjoy today

  • Comment posted by Top Cat, today at 15:31

    Congratulations to Wigan on your deserved promotion to the Championship. Good luck to Shrewsbury for next season.

  • Comment posted by Phicro, today at 15:31

    Delighted to see both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors on an upward trajectory. Well done the 'Tics.

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 15:30

    Well done Wigan looking forward to a trip to the raven pub again next season 👍

  • Comment posted by Alex , today at 15:30

    Up the Tics!!!!

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 15:27

    Well done Wigan. Two best teams deservedly promoted. UTM

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 15:20

    Well done Wigan. Table doesn’t lie at the end of a season. Deserved champions

