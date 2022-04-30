Match ends, Oxford United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Doncaster Rovers' inevitable relegation to League Two was confirmed as they ended the season with a draw at Oxford United.
Rovers were 23rd in the table coming into their final game, three points from safety but with a substantially worse goal difference than their relegation rivals - meaning they were already realistically down.
Billy Bodin put the U's ahead with a rebound from close range, with the visitors levelling through Josh Martin midway through the second half.
Gary McSheffrey's Doncaster end the season 22nd on 38 points - only once have they recorded fewer points in the third tier of a Football League season - in 1987-88 when they earned 33 points.
Oxford, meanwhile, finish eighth in League One, having seen their play-off bid end in recent weeks.
Doncaster's five-season League One stay ends
Doncaster started the season badly with four points from their first nine league games, including a 6-0 drubbing at Ipswich, leaving them rock-bottom in League One.
That improved slightly to an overall 13 points from 19 league games in December but, with Rovers still six points from safety, the club sacked Richie Wellens as manager after only six months in charge.
McSheffrey was promoted from leading Rovers' under-18s side and guided the first team to some spirited results, including wins at play-off chasing sides MK Dons and Sunderland, which kept them in contention to stay up.
Doncaster at least lifted themselves off the bottom of the table - helped by Crewe's dreadful run of 15 defeats in 16 games - before they ultimately relegated the Alex by beating them three weeks before their own drop was ultimately sealed.
Rovers, who last went down - also from League One - in 2016, beat Burton 2-0 last Saturday, giving them a small source of hope, but with just 10 league wins all season relegation was ultimately out of their hands.
This season is the first since 2003-04 in which they have played without talismanic former midfielder James Coppinger following the 41-year-old's retirement in May 2021, after a club record of 695 games in all competitions.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Stevens
- 16McNally
- 2Long
- 43Golding
- 7WilliamsSubstituted forO'Donkorat 77'minutes
- 18McGuane
- 8Brannagan
- 42Seddon
- 23Bodin
- 9Taylor
- 12BrowneSubstituted forWhyteat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Eastwood
- 4Brown
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 21Whyte
- 27Holland
- 49O'Donkor
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Mitchell
- 2Knoyle
- 6Williams
- 5Olowu
- 13JacksonBooked at 55mins
- 14SmithSubstituted forGardnerat 85'minutes
- 15Bostock
- 7Clayton
- 20Dodoo
- 46GriffithsSubstituted forOdubekoat 58'minutes
- 21Martin
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 3Younger
- 16Barlow
- 22Galbraith
- 23Gardner
- 24John
- 45Odubeko
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 9,139
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Steve Seddon (Oxford United).
Post update
Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United).
Post update
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Golding (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Bodin with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Dan Gardner.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Dan Gardner replaces Matthew Smith.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Post update
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gavin Whyte (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ademipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Gatlin O'Donkor replaces Ryan Williams.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steve Seddon (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
