Oxford United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers: Gary McSheffrey's side relegation to League Two

Last updated on .From the section League One

Gary McSheffrey looks dejected
Doncaster were six points from safety when Gary McSheffrey was given the permanent manager's job

Doncaster Rovers' inevitable relegation to League Two was confirmed as they ended the season with a draw at Oxford United.

Rovers were 23rd in the table coming into their final game, three points from safety but with a substantially worse goal difference than their relegation rivals - meaning they were already realistically down.

Billy Bodin put the U's ahead with a rebound from close range, with the visitors levelling through Josh Martin midway through the second half.

Gary McSheffrey's Doncaster end the season 22nd on 38 points - only once have they recorded fewer points in the third tier of a Football League season - in 1987-88 when they earned 33 points.

Oxford, meanwhile, finish eighth in League One, having seen their play-off bid end in recent weeks.

Doncaster's five-season League One stay ends

Doncaster started the season badly with four points from their first nine league games, including a 6-0 drubbing at Ipswich, leaving them rock-bottom in League One.

That improved slightly to an overall 13 points from 19 league games in December but, with Rovers still six points from safety, the club sacked Richie Wellens as manager after only six months in charge.

McSheffrey was promoted from leading Rovers' under-18s side and guided the first team to some spirited results, including wins at play-off chasing sides MK Dons and Sunderland, which kept them in contention to stay up.

Doncaster at least lifted themselves off the bottom of the table - helped by Crewe's dreadful run of 15 defeats in 16 games - before they ultimately relegated the Alex by beating them three weeks before their own drop was ultimately sealed.

Rovers, who last went down - also from League One - in 2016, beat Burton 2-0 last Saturday, giving them a small source of hope, but with just 10 league wins all season relegation was ultimately out of their hands.

This season is the first since 2003-04 in which they have played without talismanic former midfielder James Coppinger following the 41-year-old's retirement in May 2021, after a club record of 695 games in all competitions.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Stevens
  • 16McNally
  • 2Long
  • 43Golding
  • 7WilliamsSubstituted forO'Donkorat 77'minutes
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 42Seddon
  • 23Bodin
  • 9Taylor
  • 12BrowneSubstituted forWhyteat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 4Brown
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 21Whyte
  • 27Holland
  • 49O'Donkor

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Mitchell
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Williams
  • 5Olowu
  • 13JacksonBooked at 55mins
  • 14SmithSubstituted forGardnerat 85'minutes
  • 15Bostock
  • 7Clayton
  • 20Dodoo
  • 46GriffithsSubstituted forOdubekoat 58'minutes
  • 21Martin

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 3Younger
  • 16Barlow
  • 22Galbraith
  • 23Gardner
  • 24John
  • 45Odubeko
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
9,139

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Oxford United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Steve Seddon (Oxford United).

  5. Post update

    Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United).

  7. Post update

    Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Golding (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Bodin with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Dan Gardner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Dan Gardner replaces Matthew Smith.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adam Clayton (Doncaster Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

  15. Post update

    Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Gavin Whyte (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ademipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. Gatlin O'Donkor replaces Ryan Williams.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steve Seddon (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Comment posted by Johnny234, today at 15:38

    Rovers haven't had much luck with injuries to key players this term and it didn't help bringing in mediocre players to try and fill the gaps, but it's certainly been a season to forget. Here's hoping fora turnaround in August. A decent striker should be top of the shopping list. Would be great to see Alfie May back...

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 15:17

    Cost me 30 quid to park in Oxford last Saturday, hope you get relegated next season as a punishment

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:53

    Cue the usual end of season moaning + excuses from Robinson + OUFC fans

  • Comment posted by Skyblueboy, today at 14:48

    Has City legend McSheffrey taken Doncaster as far as he can, or will he get the opportunity of managing them in league two?

    • Reply posted by nookiebear, today at 15:04

      nookiebear replied:
      He will be staying. Tough job for him though

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462711882443892
2Rotherham462791070333790
3MK Dons462611978443489
4Sheff Wed462413978502885
5Sunderland4624121079532684
6Wycombe462314975512483
7Plymouth4623111268482080
8Oxford Utd4622101482592376
9Bolton4621101574571773
10Portsmouth4620131368511773
11Ipswich4618161267462170
12Accrington461710196180-1961
13Charlton46178215559-459
14Cambridge461513185674-1858
15Cheltenham461317166680-1456
16Burton461411215167-1653
17Lincoln City461410225563-852
18Shrewsbury461214204751-450
19Morecambe461012245788-3142
20Fleetwood46816226282-2040
21Gillingham46816223569-3440
22Doncaster46108283782-4538
23Wimbledon46619214975-2637
24Crewe4678313783-4629
View full League One table

