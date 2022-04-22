League of Ireland: Jamie McGonigle hits hat-trick as leaders Derry hammer UCD 7-1
Jamie McGonigle grabbed a hat-trick as League of Ireland leaders Derry City battered UCD 7-1 at the Brandywell.
Will Patching, Cameron McJannett and Cameron Dummigan also netted as the Candystripes led 5-0 at the break.
Ronan Boyce headed home to increase the dominant home side's lead before McGonigle secured the match ball as he completed his hat-trick.
Alex Nolan got on the scoresheet for UCD just after the hour mark but it was a chastening evening for the students.
The remainder of the second half fizzled out as the Candystripes returned to winning ways to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table.