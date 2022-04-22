Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jamie McGonigle netted two goals in as many minutes to increase Derry's lead to 3-0 at the Brandywell

Jamie McGonigle grabbed a hat-trick as League of Ireland leaders Derry City battered UCD 7-1 at the Brandywell.

Will Patching, Cameron McJannett and Cameron Dummigan also netted as the Candystripes led 5-0 at the break.

Ronan Boyce headed home to increase the dominant home side's lead before McGonigle secured the match ball as he completed his hat-trick.

Alex Nolan got on the scoresheet for UCD just after the hour mark but it was a chastening evening for the students.

The remainder of the second half fizzled out as the Candystripes returned to winning ways to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table.