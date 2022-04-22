Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram is being treated for cancer, the Ibrox club have confirmed.

The 58-year-old made more than 600 club appearances after starting his career at Oldham in the early 1980s.

After a spell at Hibernian, the keeper won five league titles and five cups with Rangers and later played for Motherwell and Manchester United.

"Club officials are in regular contact with Andy and his family," Rangers said.

Goram also featured for Notts County, Hamilton, Coventry, Queen of the South and Elgin.

In a 13-year Scotland career, he won 43 caps and went to two World Cups as Jim Leighton's back-up and played all three of his country's games at Euro 96.