BBC to show men's and women's FA Cup finals live

Tickets for the FA Cup final will be made available by Chelsea and Liverpool in due course, while tickets for the Women's FA Cup final are available now

The BBC will show the men's and women's FA Cup finals live from Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea play Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May (16:45 BST), which will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and ITV.

The Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 15 May (14:30).

BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide coverage of both games.

Chelsea and Liverpool last met in a men's FA Cup final in 2012, when Roberto di Matteo's Blues won 2-1.

This year's match will be the 150th anniversary of the first men's FA Cup final.

Chelsea and Manchester City's women have both won the trophy three times, with Chelsea the current holders after they beat Arsenal 3-0 in last season's final to complete a domestic treble.

Confirmed kick-off times for finals

FA Cup final

Saturday, 14 May

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:45)

Women's FA Cup final

Sunday, 15 May

Chelsea v Manchester City (14:30)