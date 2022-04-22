Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Craig Dawson is West Ham's only recognised centre-back fit for Sunday's fixture

West Ham have only one fit centre-back in their squad as they prepare for a first European semi-final since 1976.

The Hammers travel to Chelsea on Sunday before hosting German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final

Craig Dawson is the only fit centre-back after Issa Diop and Kurt Zouma joined long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines.

"All clubs get injuries at this time of the season," said manager David Moyes.

The Scot, whose side are five points adrift of fourth place in the Premier League, added: "I've got to juggle and find a way of getting something which gives us a defensive set-up.

"We wouldn't want it any other way. We're coming up to the end of April, we're still in Europe and we could make Europe again through our league position."

Moyes would not put a timescale on Diop's and Zouma's recovery from injury, but said: "Hopefully we can get them back as quick as we can."