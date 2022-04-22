Last updated on .From the section Irish

The IFA ruled that Crowe hadn't served a three-man ban which he picked up while playing for the club's reserves

Glentoran have lost their arbitration case over their expulsion from the Irish Cup.

The east Belfast side were thrown out after fielding Joe Crowe, who was ineligible, in the 1-0 quarter-final win over Newry City on 5 March.

Glentoran lost their initial appeal to the Irish FA but decided to take their case to arbitration.

The semi-final between Ballymena United and Newry City will take place on Tuesday 26 April at Mourneview Park.

Crusaders beat north Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the first semi-final on 1 April to book their place in the final, which is scheduled for Saturday, 7 May.

When the Glens were dismissed from the cup, Newry were subsequently reinstated to the competition after they had made an official protest to the IFA about Crowe's eligibility following the quarter-final tie.

Costs for the arbitration case have been awarded against Glentoran and the full ruling will be published next week.