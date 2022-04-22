Ange Postecoglou has not sensed any change in mood among his players

Ange Postecoglou has urged Celtic fans to enjoy a ride "on the scariest rollercoaster you've ever been on" in the climax to the Scottish title race.

Celtic lost Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final to title rivals Rangers.

But the Australian's side are six points ahead at the top with only five games to go as they prepare to face hosts Ross County on Sunday.

"I'm not guaranteeing anything, but I hope when you get off at the end you've enjoyed it," manager Postecoglou said.

Rangers could narrow that gap to three points should they win at Motherwell on Saturday, but asked how his players are handling the pressure, the Celtic boss has not "felt a need to lift them or sensed a change in mood".

"I've felt all along this year that, every setback we've had, and we've had a few, that the players have embraced every challenge and I didn't sense within the group that there was any sense of a hangover from the result when we got back into training," Postecoglou said.

"They are disappointed, everyone was disappointed, but at the same time they understand that what needs to happen after a result like that is that you have to put your energies in a positive way into the next game."

Postecoglou did not feel the need to change his preparation, or free-flowing football philosophy, in light of the cup defeat.

"Whether we won or didn't win last weekend, the process is still the same - we do our analysis, give the guys feedback and we move on pretty quickly because we know there's another game coming round the corner," he added.

"I understand the result was disappointing last week and meant we were out of the cup, but ultimately, in terms of the league, nothing's really changed for us.

"That's why I am really proud of these players and staff because they have embraced the challenge and been prepared to take the knocks along the way. You won't find a moment where we will be making excuses or feeling sorry for ourselves."