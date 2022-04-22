Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Kyle McFadzean (centre) scored his first Coventry City goal in this season's opening day win over Nottingham Forest

Coventry City's Kyle McFadzean has signed a new contract with the promotion-chasing Championship club.

McFadzean, 35, who joined City when they were still in League One in 2019, has signed to stay for another year.

"I love this club," he said. "The fans are unbelievable. I think I've got better and better as I've gone on."

He credits Sky Blues boss Mark Robins and his number two Adrian Viveash, saying: "I've learnt a lot from Adi and the gaffer."

"I had to make 23 starts to earn that contract. I have done that now. The gaffer's been really good with me. I always had that in my contract but it was about how I did really and the gaffer's stuck to his word with me.

"So it's nice to say I'll be here next year. I love it here and long may that continue."

With three games left, starting with Saturday's Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, City are four points off the play-offs.